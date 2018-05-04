Extra library funding could lift Nambucca service

THE future of Nambucca Shire libraries is under revue with general agreement the services lag behind those offered in neighbouring Bellingen, Coffs Harbour and Kempsey.

It's even been suggested the service will shut down but this is most unlikely, although future scenarios may include some consolidation.

One suggestion is to shift the Macksville operation to Nambucca Heads while expanding access in Bowraville.

Country Labor's candidate for Oxley, Cr Susan Jenvey, says libraries are the cultural heart of communities and if a Foley Government is elected in NSW the funding to libraries will more than double from $1.85 to $3.70 per person.

"To ensure this subsidy maintains its value it will be linked to the Consumer Price Index,” Cr Jenvey said.

"In addition Labor will create a $25 million Public Library Infrastructure Fund for public libraries to upgrade their facilities.

"There is not one library in the Oxley electorate which wouldn't benefit from this funding and it could be used to support expanded staffing levels or to offer more services.

"Libraries are much more than book depositories and are vibrant places to meet, study and access free digital excellence.

"They are about vibrant and connected regional communities and support partnerships between cultural tourism and business, support employment and celebrate diverse stories, languages and cultural heritage.

"As funding has been fixed in NSW since the mid-90's it's time to look forward and see there are sound economic, social and cultural imperatives driving library investment that benefits every Australian.”