Ballina Local Court. Photo: Rodney Stevens / The Northern Star
Crime

CAUGHT: Man sent secret letters to ex-lover from jail

Hamish Broome
by
16th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

A LISMORE man who breached an apprehended violence order from jail by secretly contacting his former lover will spend another six months behind bars.

Anthony Kevin Cameron, 48, couldn't resist trying to get in touch with a woman he received a 20 month jail sentence for assaulting in 2016.

Cameron, who is currently incarcerated in Grafton prison, appeared via video link in Ballina Local Court last week for sentencing.

The court heard Cameron had covertly sent six letters to the woman and made eight secret telephone calls to her.

Careful planning was required on his part to evade detection, including having a fellow inmate pen the letters so correctional staff didn't recognise the hand writing.

But the attempts proved futile. The court heard police were notified of the contact and tapped the telephone calls.

Cameron was charged with two counts of breaching an AVO and one count of using a postal service to menace or harass.

In his defence, his solicitor Mr Roberts told the court Cameron was seeking "closure" on the relationship.

He said it was part of the same "flow" of offences as the prior assault, and sought a concurrent sentence for the crimes.

But Magistrate Karen Stafford didn't agree.

She said a concurrent sentence wouldn't reflect the seriousness of Cameron breaching a court-imposed AVO.

"To my mind I have no option but to impose a full term of imprisonment, that's the only way the court can... deter other people from acting that way and you from acting that way," she told Cameron.

Roberts was sentenced to eight months' jail, effective from Thursday, and will be released on parole after six months.

Lismore Northern Star

