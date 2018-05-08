Extra help needed for Red Shield Appeal

HELPING HAND: The 2018 Red Shield Appeal for the Coffs Coast would appreciate assistance with doorknocking.

THOSE knocks and taps on doors across the Coffs Coast are signalling the nation's biggest charity drive is underway.

For over 50 years The Salvation Army and the Australian community have united to bring hope where it's needed most through the annual Red Shield Appeal.

Lieut-Colonel Neil Venables, National Secretary for Communications for The Salvation Army said the Red Shield Appeal is the lifeblood of the drive to help those most in need.

"It ensures we can continue to support the women and children fleeing domestic violence, people trapped in drug and alcohol addiction, youth sleeping on our streets and so much more,” he said.

"It is the Salvos' main fundraiser, helping keep the doors open to our many support services.

"But with more and more people from all walks of life turning to us for assistance, this year we will need as much help as we can get.

"So we are calling on community groups, sporting clubs, workplaces, families and individuals to get on board and volunteer for the Red Shield Appeal during the month May.

"Also, we are asking people across the country to please donate to this year's appeal.

"Even just a small contribution can make an immeasurable difference in someone's life.

"No one should have to go it alone.”

To get involved call 13 SALVOS (13 72 58) or visit salvos.org.au