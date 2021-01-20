Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ballina brothers Jarett Martin-Mantonn, 25, and Tory John Martin-Manton, 24, have been charged over an alleged stabbing in Byron Bay.
Ballina brothers Jarett Martin-Mantonn, 25, and Tory John Martin-Manton, 24, have been charged over an alleged stabbing in Byron Bay.
Crime

New charge against Ballina brothers over alleged stabbing

Liana Boss
20th Jan 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An extra charge has been laid against two Ballina brothers charged with assaulting a man in a Byron Bay park.

Tory John Martin-Manton, 24 and Jarett Martin-Manton, 25, were each initially charged with affray and causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent.

When the case against them went before Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, a further charge of wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm had been laid against both of the men.

The paid were arrested in the early hours of Sunday, September 20 last year following an alleged fight in Apex Park, on the foreshore of Byron Bay's Main Beach.

Police will allege Jarett Martin-Manton wielded broken glass while his brother held a broken Jack Daniels bottle during the incident.

They will allege the brothers stabbed Gregory Martin, resulting in back, chest and neck wounds.

Police have said the alleged victim was entirely unknown to the accused at the time.

Both defendants, who are yet to lodge any formal pleas, were granted Supreme Court bail on November 3.

The case will return to court on February 12.

More Stories

ballina crime byron crime northern rivers crime stabbing allegations tweed heads local court
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GREAT DEAL: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News For just $5 a month for the first three months, you get access to all the best local stories, great rewards as well as news coverage from across Australia.

        Is it back to the drawing board on North Boambee Valley?

        Premium Content Is it back to the drawing board on North Boambee Valley?

        Council News Councillors to plot next move as industrial land request appears unlikely to...

        ‘I could kill a plastic plant’: Unlikely leader amazed at award

        Premium Content ‘I could kill a plastic plant’: Unlikely leader amazed at...

        News How an Australia Day award nominee grew a community garden, but not the plants...

        Dangerous driving charge upgraded after death of friend

        Premium Content Dangerous driving charge upgraded after death of friend

        News An ex-Coffs Harbour man who was recently granted bail is back in custody after the...