Extinction Rebellion back to cause more inner-city chaos

CLIMATE activist group the Extinction Rebellion will step from their shadow this week with two protests set to disrupt Brisbane's inner-city.

Following the week of civil disobedience campaign in October that invoked a major crackdown on extremist behaviour, the action comes just one week after two men were charged for interfering with a railway.

Extinction Rebellion protesters on William Jolly Bridge as part of the group’s week of civil disobedience campaign in October. Picture: Annette Dew

This week protesters will aim to interrupt traffic on the Victoria Bridge, Queen Street mall, the Queensland Parliament House and Brisbane's Go-Between Bridge.

Wednesday evening's protest will see past, current and future university graduates congregate at QPAC at 5pm before they travel from Victoria Bridge and Queen Street Mall.

The march ends at Parliament House where protesters will toss their caps.

An Extinction Rebellion poster promoting this week's inner-city protests.

The Australian Extinction Rebellion website detailed the motive behind the event.

"It is hoped this march will be a defining moment; a representation of a generational shift," the page read.

"This march is an opportunity for emerging professionals to declare they will not sit idle as the climate crisis looms, but will approach their lives with the health of the planet at the forefront of their minds."

Friday's protest will see Brisbane's Go-Between bridge come to a halt at 8am for peak-hour traffic.

"We are aiming to maximise disruption to business as usual and show that people will resist the deliberate drive toward ecological collapse," the event detailed.

Extinction Rebellion spokeswoman Emily Jane said that action came following a continued inaction from governments in addressing climate change.

The group’s "spring rebellion" caused major disruptions to parts of Brisbane. Picture: AAP /Glenn Hunt

"The climate crisis is not being taken seriously at all levels of government because we are seeing the opening of more mines as well as more investment in fossil fuels and coal," she told the Brisbane Times.

"We need to listen to the same scientists who tell us that when we drop an apple and it hits the floor, that is called gravity. Why are we ignoring them when they tell us about ecological collapse?"