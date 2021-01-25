EXTENSIVE DAMAGE: Family escapes Grafton house fire

The fire station spokesman said they were thankful for the quick-thinking shown by an off-duty firefighter.

A young family has escaped a house fire last night in Grafton which left the home extensively damaged.

Fire crews were alerted to the blaze on the corner of Dobie and Howe St, with two tankers from 306 Grafton, a tanker from 307 South Grafton attending.

According to a spokesman from 306 Fire Rescue NSW Grafton station smoke was billowing from the front right hand side of both storeys of the house, and the family had safely left the building by the time emergency services arrived.

Two fire crew wearing breathing apparatus entered the house to immediately extinguish the fire, which was located in a downstairs playroom.

Firefighters then used thermal imaging cameras to ensure there were no further hot spots in the fire, and asbestos remediation was made to make the home safe for handover.

The fire station spokesman said they were thankful for the quick-thinking shown by an off-duty firefighter of the station Lee Campbell, but praised the entire emergency response.

"(Lee Campbell) managed to liaise with an Essential Energy representative that lived close by, allowing the power to be shut off completely before crew arrived," he said. Lee also ensured the safety of the occupants and managed crowd control before briefing the IC (Incident Controller) on his arrival.

"The IC would like to acknowledge the dedicated crew last night. Seamless communication and knowledgeable crew allow for jobs to be run smoothly, ensuring the best possible outcome for all involved."

It is believed that the fire was caused by an electrical fault, however investigations into the incident continue.

No one was injured in the incident, although the spokesman said there is a significant amount of structural damage, along with smoke and water damage which meant the house would be unliveable for a period of time.