Extended services for community transport

ALL ABOORD: Mark Gainge of The Community Transport Company is excited about extended hours to clients

GETTING where you need to go can be expensive if you don't have a car or can't access public transport.

This is more apparent on weekends or after business hours when private transport companies increase their charges.

The Community Transport Company has introduced more flexible options in line with demand.

"We are extending our hours of operation to benefit people who cannot get out of the house after hours or on weekends, simply because it is too expensive,” said Bethany Simmonds, CEO, The Community Transport Company.

"Our clients are people who have trouble using public transport because they may be living with a disability, are elderly, isolated or financially disadvantaged. Having reliable access to everyday services when they need is what we are hoping to achieve by extending our services beyond normal business hours.

Existing clients can phone 1300812504 to check availability when needing an appointment out of normal business hours.

"Everyone's circumstances and needs are different, so we are changing the mindset of normal transport options for the community, focusing on the needs of our customers.

"We ask that our clients support the new service options but also be patient as we roll out the logistics of the program.”

TCTC also has a large range of shopping buses in use during normal business hours, taking clients from their door to a number of popular shopping centres. More info communitytransport .net.au or 1300812504.