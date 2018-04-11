Actor called in ‘drunk’ bomb threat

Ex-Silicon Valley star T.J. Miller was busted by the FBI at New York City's LaGuardia Airport overnight for drunkenly calling in a false bomb threat from an Amtrak train.

The New York Post reports Miller was charged with intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device on a train travelling to Connecticut on March 18 incident, according to a federal complaint.

Miller, according to sources, was hauled off to a New Haven federal courthouse after the 36-year-old was busted at the airport arriving in the Big Apple from Canada.

Hollywood actor T.J. Miller was arrested upon arriving in the US from Canada this week after calling in a false bomb report on a train on March 18. Picture: Supplied

Video obtained by website TMZ shows the Office Christmas Party star being escorted out of the airport by authorities.

He was released Tuesday morning after posting a $US100,000 ($128,834) bond. Miller faces a maximum of five years in jail for the charge.

According to the criminal complaint, on March 18, Miller called a 911 dispatcher in New Jersey and reported that he was on an Amtrak train travelling from Washington, DC, to Penn Station and that a female passenger "has a bomb in her bag."

By the time Amtrak investigators received notice of the call and were mobilised to stop and search the train, it was in Connecticut, officials said.

Miller left Silicon Vallery after season four amid reports he was “explosive” on set, and had a habit of falling asleep and self-medicating. Picture: Supplied

Amtrak officials stopped Train 2256 and bomb squad members found no evidence of an explosive device.

When an investigator contacted Miller, the officer noticed slurring in his voice and asked if Miller had consumed alcohol that day, to which he replied that he consumed "one glass of red wine."

When asked if he suffered from mental illness, Miller replied: "No, absolutely not. This is the first time I've ever made a call like this before. I am worried for everyone on that train. Someone has to check that lady out."

Investigators determined that Miller had actually been travelling on Train 2258 - not 2256.

When Train 2258 arrived at the Green's Farm Station on the New Haven line, it was checked and no explosive devices were found.

During the check, Amtrak officer interviewed an attendant from the first class car where Miller had been sitting and the attendant said that Miller appeared intoxicated upon boarding in Washington, and that he consumed multiple drinks on the train, officials said.

The attendant said Miller had been involved in "hostile exchanges" with a woman who was sitting in a different row from him in the first class car.

According to the officials, Miller was allegedly "motivated by a grudge against the subject female, called 911 to relay false information about a suspected bomb on the train, and continued to convey false information to investigators while the public safety response was ongoing."

Miller declined to comment to The Post.

Miller left his role as Erlich Backman on HBO's Silicon Valley last year, and last month it was reported he had been difficult on set.

According to The Hollywood Reporter Miller, 36, was "explosive" and "almost a danger" to have around, while others hinted the actor had "demons" and a habit of self-medicating with substances.

While Miller's co-workers were swift to refer to him as no less than a "genius" when he was having a good day, the article claimed that Miller would often show up late and unprepared to set, leading to scheduling problems and increased production costs. Miller was also accused of falling asleep between takes.

"There are a lot of different ways you can find out somebody doesn't want to do the show anymore," show creator Mike Judge said. "And it's not fun to work with someone who doesn't want to be there, [especially when] they're one of the main people and you've got however many crew members and extras and people who are [not paid as well] and they're all showing up before 7am, and then are just like, 'Oh, OK, we're not shooting today.'"

He summed it up by saying, "It just wasn't working."

Miller, who relocated to New York after leaving the series, denied being under the influence while working and attributed falling asleep to late nights doing stand-up comedy.

Seven months after announcing his departure from Silicon Valley, Miller and his wife Kate vehemently denied newly surfaced allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman while in college at George Washington University.

TJ Miller and wife Kate Miller vehemently deny accusations he sexually assaulted a woman while in college. Picture: Supplied

"We started to fool around, and very early in that, he put his hands around my throat and closed them, and I couldn't breathe," the woman, who remained anonymous, recalled to the Daily Beast.

"I was genuinely terrified and completely surprised. I understand now that this is for some people a kink, and I continue to believe it is [something] that should be entered into by consenting parties. But, as someone who had only begun having sexual encounters, like, about three months earlier, I had no awareness this was a kink, and I had certainly not entered into any agreement that I would be choked.

"I was fully paralysed," Sarah - a name used by the Daily Beast to identify the woman - continued.

The Millers released a joint statement to the Daily Beast denying any wrongdoing.

TJ and wife Kate married in 2015. Picture: Supplied

"[The alleged victim] began again to circulate rumours online once [my and Kate's] relationship became public. Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again," the Millers wrote.

"It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators."

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and has been republished with permission.