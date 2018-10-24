Menu
There were just a handful of cars at JM Kelly's headquarters in North Rockhampton on Monday.
Expressions of interest urgently called for JM Kelly group

Christine Mckee
24th Oct 2018 1:30 AM
PRICE Waterhouse Cooper, appointed administrators and liquidators of the JM Kelly group have called for urgent expressions of interest for the business units within the group of companies.

They include JM Kelly Builders, which includes CQ Plumbing, Pink Lilly Sands (commercial dredging and supply of sand and river gravel) and Metal Accessories (commercial sheet metal fabrication).

Also included is Kawana Joinery Co (Kawana Kitchens); BPM Cowlrick (air conditioning and mechanical services contractor); Burns and Twigg Pty Ltd (Queensland Windows, glass windows and door manufacturing and installation) and Central Electrics (specialisation in test and tag of electrical equipment).

Each of the businesses is located in Rockhampton.

A spokesman for the administrators and liquidators yesterday said the company was not able to provide any further information at this stage.

Expressions of interest should be directed to Marcus Bertram at marcus.bertram@au.pwc.com.

