EXPOSED: Coffs' alleged drink and drug drivers

AT LEAST 15 people are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week on charges of drink or drug driving.

Every person caught drink-driving in NSW will lose their licence on the spot under tough new laws that were introduced across the state last month.

Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life, according to statistics by the NSW Centre for Road Safety.

The effects of alcohol on your ability to drive are impossible to avoid:

-Alcohol slows your brain so you can't make decisions or react quickly.

-It reduces your ability to judge how fast you're moving, or how far you are from other cars and people.

-It gives you a false sense of confidence.

-It makes it harder to multi-task, affects your sense of balance and makes you drowsy.

Below is a list of individuals facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

ALLEGED DRINK DRIVERS

Low range PCA:

- Kibrom Meharena Afwerki

- Denis Bjelos

- Garry Raymond Hardaker

- Wanida Lekkla

Middle range PCA:

- Stephen Michael Connor

- Harlen Philip Dew

- Royce Norman James Duckett

- Surinder Kaur Gill

- Lian Ceu Cung Lian Ching

- Bruce Leslie Lovett

- Craig Stanley Monahan

- Jacqueline Morris

- Masaki Utagawa

ALLEGED DRUG DRIVERS

- Amanda May Laurie

- Jason Christopher Liggett