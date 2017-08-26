Exports to India on Hartsuyker's agenda

COWPER MP Luke Hartsuyker is on his way to India leading a delegation that has the goal of build on Australia's close agricultural trading ties with that country.

Acting in his role as Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister, Mr Hartsuyker will be speaking at the Australia Business Week in India (ABWI) which is being held in Chennai.

Mr Hartsuyker said he looked forward to meeting with Indian Government counterparts, leading Indian food industry representatives and importers and discussing Australia's capabilities in food production, processing and handling.

"India was Australia's fifth-largest agricultural export market in 2016-17, with exports valued at $3.1 billion," he said.

"It's also one of the world's fastest growing major economies, forecast to become the third-largest by 2030, and has an expanding population of middle class consumers with a huge demand for high-quality foods.

"India's growing markets represent a wealth of opportunities for Australian suppliers of high-quality food as well as services, expertise and technologies that can increase the efficiency of food value chains in India."

Mr Hartsuyker's trip to India for ABWI includes site visits to processing facilities, a major port, a wholesale market complex, a large retail outlet selling Australian produce, and a leading grocery e-retailer as well as forums, industry roundtables, meetings and networking opportunities where delegates will showcase Australian capabilities to Indian industry representatives.