21°
News

Exports to India on Hartsuyker's agenda

26th Aug 2017 1:00 PM
Nationals Member for Cowper, Luke Hartsuyker.
Nationals Member for Cowper, Luke Hartsuyker. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

COWPER MP Luke Hartsuyker is on his way to India leading a delegation that has the goal of build on Australia's close agricultural trading ties with that country.

Acting in his role as Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister, Mr Hartsuyker will be speaking at the Australia Business Week in India (ABWI) which is being held in Chennai.

Mr Hartsuyker said he looked forward to meeting with Indian Government counterparts, leading Indian food industry representatives and importers and discussing Australia's capabilities in food production, processing and handling.

"India was Australia's fifth-largest agricultural export market in 2016-17, with exports valued at $3.1 billion," he said.

"It's also one of the world's fastest growing major economies, forecast to become the third-largest by 2030, and has an expanding population of middle class consumers with a huge demand for high-quality foods.

"India's growing markets represent a wealth of opportunities for Australian suppliers of high-quality food as well as services, expertise and technologies that can increase the efficiency of food value chains in India."

Mr Hartsuyker's trip to India for ABWI includes site visits to processing facilities, a major port, a wholesale market complex, a large retail outlet selling Australian produce, and a leading grocery e-retailer as well as forums, industry roundtables, meetings and networking opportunities where delegates will showcase Australian capabilities to Indian industry representatives.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  assistant minister to the deputy prime minister exports india luke hartsuyker

Backpacker near drownings

Backpacker near drownings

Surfer says overseas backpackers who can't swim are putting locals at risk on local beaches.

Star power representing Australia to hit our waters

GOING BIG: Brett Luhrmann's Team Australia is headed to Coffs Harbour .

Coffs stars return to home race

Offshore Superboats to joust on the Jetty

FULL THROTTLE: The high speed on-water action returns to Coffs Harbour this weekend with a round of the Australian Offshore Superboat Championship.

Australian Offshore Superboat Championship in Coffs this weekend.

Win a North Queensland holiday

The foyer of the QT Port Douglas

Dream no more.

Local Partners

Serious collision halts highway traffic

A serious crash halts weekend traffic in the Clarence Valley

Dentists on a mission to brighten paradise

Tony Kershaw and wife Wendy are planning more dental volunteering.

What's happening on the Coffs Coast?

Melinda Schneider is on the lookout for a Coffs Harbour pup to star in her show.

Haven't made plans yet? Here's some inspiration

Three things to do this week

Offshore Superboat Championships held in Coffs Harbour. Photo: Leigh Jensen / The Coffs Coast Advocate

Haven't made plans yet here's some inspiration

Change in Rally Australia's running order

RESCHEDULING OF STAGES: The Friday afternoon stages of Kennards Hire Rally Australia in November will move north of Coffs Harbour.

Kennards Hire Rally Australia will feature new competitive stages

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley's Muster surprise

COUNTRY music super-couple treated fans to a preview of the new album they've just recorded together.

Style: Spring into an '80s revival

New-season trends from David Jones for Gold Coast Eye at QT Surfers Paradise with model Abbey Maher. Picture: Jerad Williams

Wear the look with confidence, says Jesinta Franklin

NARCOS: New agents mean business

Michael Stahl-David and Matt Whelan in a scene from season three of Narcos.

Check out this rundown of what to expect from drug drama series

Tina Arena to play Eva Peron on stage

Tina Arena.

The musical will run at Sydney Opera House from September 13

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Three things to do this weekend

Woolgoolga Community Gardens open day

Haven't made plans yet? Well here's some inspiration.

Bachelor recap: Elise the new favourite to win Matty's heart

Elise Stacy has emerged as a frontrunner on The Bachelor.

The former Hockyroo had a one-on-one date last night

You&#39;re Just Too Good To Be True

18 Avonleigh Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 4 2 3 $520,000

Perfect for families, perfect for entertaining, and perfect for lock-up-and-go caravaners, this spacious family home has all of the extras to make it a special...

New Listing

1/3 Phillip Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $269,000

Located in the sought after Park Beach neighbourhood, in a tidy complex of only 4 units, this 2 bedroom townhouse is currently tenanted at $260 per week. Recently...

More Than Meets The Eye

7 Archibald Place, Toormina 2452

House 4 2 2 $499,000

Tucked into a quiet cul-de-sac, with all of the convenience of nearby shops and schools, this unassuming brick home is a true surprise on the inside. 4 bedrooms, 2...

Impressive Beachside Townhouse

2/6 Sandon Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 3 2 AUCTION

This impressive beachside townhouse certainly has class. Easy walking distance to beautiful Diggers Beach and one of an exclusive pair at this premier beachside...

41.3m of Absolute Waterfront

13 David Watt Close, Sawtell 2452

House 4 3 3 $939,000

Open the gate and enter your private waterfront retreat. With uninterrupted views across Bonville Waters to the Bongil Bongil National Park, you will feel a...

Captivating ocean views... Coastal living at its finest!...

1 Beachview Drive, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $1,150,000

Set in an elevated position in the exclusive Sapphire Beachfront Estate, this stunning three-bedroom home capitalises on its brilliant easterly aspect with views...

Popular Investment Location

3/46 Prince Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $239,000

Situated in one of Coffs Harbour's top growth areas. This first floor, well maintained 2 bedroom unit enjoys a sunny Easterly aspect with balcony. Boasting a new...

One for the Portfolio

1/100 West Argyll Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 2 $260,000 ...

Overlooking a leafy reserve across the road, the unit is located within walking distance to schools and sporting facilities and only 3 minutes' drive to major...

Spacious, Level and City Central

15 King Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $449,000

This great in town address is sure to impress. Sunny & spacious, this 3 bedroom home is big on space yet low on maintenance. Single level, with just one neighbour...

Close to CBD and golf course...

9 Green Links Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $529,000 ...

Within a comfortable walking distance to the CBD and overlooking the fourth green at Coffs Harbour Golf Club, this three bedroom home is located in a highly...

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

This is one of Woopi's best

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Local business fills the 'missing link'

The Cardow & Partners Coffs Harbour team (from left) Tammy Blundell, Aleta Stephens, Paul Child, Nicole Cardow, Andree Cardow, Emily Hodgens.

Coffs Coast real estate agents expand to the city centre

Sold On living on the Coffs Coast

Sold On Coffs Coast.

Your complete guide to a year in real estate on the Coffs Coast