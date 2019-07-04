Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Gold Coast street has been shut down after a raid by Border Force. Picture: Greg Stolz.
A Gold Coast street has been shut down after a raid by Border Force. Picture: Greg Stolz.
Crime

Explosives found as street closed off

by Greg Stolz
4th Jul 2019 4:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A northern Gold Coast street has been closed off for a Border Force operation, with reports explosives have been found.

Queensland police have this afternoon sealed off Warrie Close at Paradise Point.

A spokesperson from the ABF has confirmed the "operational activity" at a residential property, and said it was working with assistance from Queensland Police.

"As this is an ongoing matter, no further information can be provided at this time," the spokesperson said.

There are reports explosives have been found in a police raid on the property.

More to come

A Gold Coast street has been shut down after a raid by Border Force. Picture: Greg Stolz.
A Gold Coast street has been shut down after a raid by Border Force. Picture: Greg Stolz.

More Stories

border force editors picks explosives street closure

Top Stories

    Group 2 official resigns after explosive email to bosses

    premium_icon Group 2 official resigns after explosive email to bosses

    News A LOCAL official has resigned from his role after coming out and slamming the sport's governing body in the region in an explosive email which has been obtained

    • 4th Jul 2019 3:08 PM
    'Tragic story': Father of accused murderer speaks

    premium_icon 'Tragic story': Father of accused murderer speaks

    News It was an emotional and tense scene outside Grafton Court

    Bishop approves plans after historic church fire

    premium_icon Bishop approves plans after historic church fire

    News It's just over a year since an act of arson destroyed the church.

    JOB CUTS: Energy provider pushing for efficiencies

    premium_icon JOB CUTS: Energy provider pushing for efficiencies

    News It's still unclear how many Coffs Harbour jobs will go.