Explosive video catches woman out in Suzi Taylor trial

Taylor, a former Penthouse Pet and contestant on The Block has pleaded not guilty to charges of common assault and stealing arising from the January incident this year.

A Brisbane removalist has sensationally been caught out conspiring with a television crew to stitch up reality television contestant Suzi Taylor during an altercation at a swanky Brisbane hotel.

In an explosive cross examination in the Brisbane Magistrates Court, packing and removal worker Thelma Anderson was caught lying by defence lawyer Michael Gatenby about the incident at the Gambaro Hotel in January.

Witnesses have given evidence they heard Ms Anderson taunting Taylor, telling her "you're that fucking c-t off The Block" and "look at you, you think you're so good but you're just a filthy sl-t".

Police allege Taylor knocked a phone from Ms Anderson's hand as she recorded her and pushed her during the altercation.

But explosive video played to the court shows Ms Anderson taunting Taylor and at one point pushing her.

Removalist Thelma Anderson conceded she had been “untruthful” in claiming she didn’t know Taylor. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

The court heard the pair had agreed to meet up at the hotel for Ms Anderson to give Taylor money that she allegedly owed to her for removal or storage fees.

During a combative cross examination Ms Anderson denied assertions that she was working with a Channel Nine crew who were "conveniently" at the hotel filming the altercation.

She also denied saying "you're that fucking c-t off The Block", claiming she didn't know Taylor had been on the show so she could not have said that and that she didn't talk to her clients like that.

But under further questioning she conceded she had been "untruthful" in claiming she didn't know Taylor had been on the show and also conceded it was "possible" she may have called her a "f-king c-t".

"I'll suggest to you you did know this was Suzi Taylor off the block and to suggest otherwise was just patently stupid," Mr Gatenby said.

Ms Anderson also made claims she had no idea why the man was filming Taylor and said perhaps they were there to film her or a "commercial".

Suzi Taylor has pleaded not guilty to charges of common assault and stealing arising from the January incident this year.

She claimed she didn't know it was clear Taylor did not want to be filmed despite her repeatedly telling the camera man to stop filming her.

"There is nothing on the wall in that hotel that says I cannot film so I did that," Ms Anderson said.

"You thought you'd kick a woman while she was down," Mr Gatenby told her.

"I was simply there to give her what I'd agreed to do," Ms Anderson responded.

But Nine camera man David Gibbs has given evidence Ms Anderson was in fact working with a male reporter from the network and they had spoken before the incident.

Mr Gibbs said he was tasked with filming the interaction between the two women and was given a description of Ms Anderson

"I had a description of the other woman who was entering and told when she entered she would be meeting with Suzi Taylor," Mr Gibbs said.

He said he was given a description of Ms Anderson by the reporter.

"And did that journalist have a conversation with Thelma..?" Mr Gatenby asked.

"Yes," the cameraman said.

Hotel worker Daniel Hawkes leaving court after giving evidence in the Suzi Taylor trial. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

When asked if Ms Anderson was paid for the incident, Mr Gibbs said it was "unclear".

"But it's not uncommon, you accept that don't you. It's not uncommon to pay people for incidents such as this," Mr Gatenby asked.

"Ah I'd say not uncommon no," Mr Gibbs responded.

CCTV of the incident first shows Ms Anderson and Taylor meeting in the hotel lobby before Taylor spots Gibbs recording them and she repeatedly asks him to stop recording.

"You accept this proposition Suzi Taylor was clearly distressed by your recording of her," Mr Gatenby asked.

"Yes," Mr Gibbs responded.

When Taylor confronted the camera man, Ms Anderson then began filming Taylor and following her through the lobby.

"It was clear to you that Suzi Taylor did not wish to be recorded," Mr Gatenby asked Mr Gibbs.

"Correct," he replied.

"It would be quite wrong to suggest Thelma didn't know you were going to be videoing," Mr Gatenby asked.

"Correct," Mr Gibbs responded.

Former Gambaro Hotel employee Daniel Hawkes also gave evidence he saw Ms Anderson push Ms Taylor.

"The other lady pushed Suzi Taylor and she fell backwards into a chair," Mr Hawkes said.

"The chair was knocked over."

He agreed he heard Ms Anderson taunt Taylor by saying things including "look at you, you think you're so good but you're just a filthy sl-t" and "you're that fucking c-t off The Block".

The magistrate has reserved her decision until next week.

