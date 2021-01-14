Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The location of where a small bomb exploded on Wednesday morning in the Westlawn area of Grafton, NSW.
The location of where a small bomb exploded on Wednesday morning in the Westlawn area of Grafton, NSW.
Crime

Explosion in residential area prompts police investigation

Jenna Thompson
14th Jan 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An object has exploded in a Westlawn street in the early hours of Wednesday morning, abruptly waking nearby residents.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer, Chief Inspector Joanne Reid told The Daily Examiner that the object, believed to be a fire extinguisher, was deliberately set alight, causing it to explode just before 6am.

“It was set alight in a laneway between two houses along Hoof Street where it then exploded through a fence, leaving a 30cm hole,” Insp Reid said.

“It ended up landing on someone’s lawn which then started a small fire.”

Below: A resident shows damage done to the fence following the explosion.

Posted by Charmaine Darren Gardiner Crowther on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Insp Reid said it was fortunate no one was injured during the incident.

“This is pretty serious; it could have gone through a house,” she said.

“Police canvassed the area but couldn’t find anything or anyone, but we do encourage anyone to come forward if they saw or heard anything suspicious.”

If anyone has information on his whereabouts please contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or details can also be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/

More Stories

bomb clarence crime coffs-clarence local area command coffs-clarence police district explosion grafton westlawn
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 14, 2021

        Premium Content Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 14, 2021

        News Today’s weather, funeral notices, fuel prices and more in one place.

        Man hits the roof after foot pursuit with cops

        Premium Content Man hits the roof after foot pursuit with cops

        Crime 26-year-old allegedly hurls tiles at police on the Mid North Coast

        IN COURT: 7 people facing court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 7 people facing court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone facing the magistrate today, January 14

        Entry fee waived for this year’s photo comp

        Premium Content Entry fee waived for this year’s photo comp

        News The entry fee for the photographic competition had been waived this year