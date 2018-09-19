Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Armour Energy will be prospecting north of Surat and Miles in the coming months.
Armour Energy will be prospecting north of Surat and Miles in the coming months. Contributed
Business

Gas exploration authority granted in Surat Basin

Jorja McDonnell
by
18th Sep 2018 12:07 PM

BRISBANE-based gas company Armour Energy has been granted an Authority to Prospect in the Surat Basin.

It will explore 318sqkm of land north of Surat and close to the Kincora Plant, which has been deemed "highly prospective".

The Queensland Resources Council welcomed the State Government's granting of the authority and QRC chief executive Ian Macfarlane said the decision showed Queensland was a nation-leader in easing the gas squeeze along the east coast.

"Once again we see Queensland holding the key to sustaining a long-term energy future," Mr Macfarlane said.

"I applaud the Palaszczuk Government and Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham for their continued support of the State's gas industry.

"Importantly, this is an investment into regional Queensland."

Mr Macfarlane said other states should follow Queensland's lead.

"New South Wales and Victoria can't expect Queensland to continue to supply, and subsidise, their own gas users," he said.

"It's time for both sides of politics to consider rewarding states that develop their resources, at the expense of those who don't," he said.

armour energy authority to prospect gas surat basin

Top Stories

    Koala spotters needed as populations dwindle

    premium_icon Koala spotters needed as populations dwindle

    News With concerns over NSW's koala population at an all-time high, residents are being asked to become koala spotters to monitor numbers as breeding season begins.

    Extra demerits for using phones while driving

    Extra demerits for using phones while driving

    News Drivers using phones illegally will get an extra demerit point.

    Man allegedly 'grabbed' teen on way to school

    Man allegedly 'grabbed' teen on way to school

    News Police appeal for information on child approach.

    School curriculum in for serious shake-up

    premium_icon School curriculum in for serious shake-up

    News First major review in almost 30 years is under way.

    Local Partners