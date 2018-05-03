Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sign warning of a dip in the road at Romiaka Channel
Sign warning of a dip in the road at Romiaka Channel Adam Hourigan
Council News

EXPLAINED: Why there's a big bump on the way to Yamba

by Adam Hourigan
3rd May 2018 5:00 AM

IF YOU'VE felt a bump on your trip in and out of Yamba for the past fortnight, you're not alone.

Travellers have reported a large bump on the approaches to the Romiaka Channel bridge, which is currently being replaced in works alongside.

Clarence Valley Council works and civil director, Troy Anderson, said there had been some soil movement around the approach to the bridge that affected the road surface and council was working with the contractor to determine the cause and solution.

"The contractor will monitor the site and council will get a geotechnical report done to find the cause of the soil movement," he said.

"We will continue to maintain the road surface until that's done."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Triathlete mum one of three hit by car

    premium_icon Triathlete mum one of three hit by car

    News Mother-of-four lucky to be alive after group of cyclists hit by car.

    Next level for local league's best

    premium_icon Next level for local league's best

    Rugby League Moves made to have MNC team in NSWRL Intrust Super Premiership.

    Baby birds fight off rats, cats, dogs and cars for survival

    premium_icon Baby birds fight off rats, cats, dogs and cars for survival

    Pets & Animals The nightly battle to save Coff Harbour's iconic muttonbirds

    Rescue helicopter mission summary

    Rescue helicopter mission summary

    News Westpac Life Saver Helicopter kept busy on the North Coast in April.

    Local Partners