EXPLAINED: Why there's a big bump on the way to Yamba

Sign warning of a dip in the road at Romiaka Channel

Sign warning of a dip in the road at Romiaka Channel Adam Hourigan

IF YOU'VE felt a bump on your trip in and out of Yamba for the past fortnight, you're not alone.

Travellers have reported a large bump on the approaches to the Romiaka Channel bridge, which is currently being replaced in works alongside.

Clarence Valley Council works and civil director, Troy Anderson, said there had been some soil movement around the approach to the bridge that affected the road surface and council was working with the contractor to determine the cause and solution.

"The contractor will monitor the site and council will get a geotechnical report done to find the cause of the soil movement," he said.

"We will continue to maintain the road surface until that's done."