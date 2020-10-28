Expired prawns: Pizza Hut sues former franchisee

The owner of three Pizza Hut stores is facing court action from the global fast food giant over alleged breaches of food safety.

Pizza Hut Australia is suing the former franchisee of several of its Brisbane outlets claiming it failed to maintain food safety standards and allowed a manager to consume alcohol on duty.

Pizza Pan Group, which owns the master franchise for Pizza Hut in Australia, is suing New Aus and its director William Wenliang Yao for more than $660,000 for breach of a franchise agreement to operate restaurants at Cleveland, Birkdale and Loganholme.

n a statement of claim lodged in the Brisbane District Court, Pizza Pan alleged breaches of its food safety and training requirements at the restaurants resulting in the franchise agreement, which began in 2012, being terminated in late 2018.

"Pizza Hut in court over breaches by franchisee

Pizza Pan alleged a site visit by one of its representatives to the Birkdale restaurant in November 2018 revealed products such as prawns and drizzle sauce were left in stock after their expiry date, incomplete temperature logs were kept for the fridge and cool room and undated perishable ingredients were kept such as meat, cheese and dough.

Pizza Pan further alleged the manager of the Birkdale outlet was drinking alcohol while working his shift. It further claims the manager was not fully trained to run a shift and had not completed the required food safety training.

A further visit by Pizza Pan to the Loganholme store in the same month found perishable items such as chocolate lava cakes were open and not in safe food containers, large amounts of pizza dough were undated and of poor quality and food was stored on the floor of the freezer. It further alleges that the temperature of meats and vegetables in the preparation area was above acceptable levels being between 9 degrees and 14.6 degrees rather than the required 5 degrees.

Pizza Pan said it had terminated New Aus's franchise agreements in November 2018 following the site visits and is claiming a total of $661.742.83 in damages for losses.

New Aus and Mr Yao have yet to file a defence. Mr Yao did not respond to a request for comment on the court action.

