Experts predict hurt not help with drug tests

TRIAL PROJECT: The government is set to use multiple methods of drug testing for welfare recipients.

TRIAL PROJECT: The government is set to use multiple methods of drug testing for welfare recipients. Shutterstock

MEDICOS specialising in addictions are not happy with a Federal Government proposal to drug test up to 5,000 new welfare recipients.

Led by Associate Professor Adrian Reynolds, President of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians' (RACP) Chapter of Addiction Medicine, speakers at the inquiry considering drug testing trials say they would be clinically inappropriate and won't address substance dependency.

"Doctors can have a difference in medical opinion but when it comes to the plan to drug test Australians on welfare we generally agree this is a policy designed by people who don't understand substance abuse and addiction,” Associate Professor Reynolds said.

"This proposal is not evidence-based, goes against previous expert advice and is likely to be clinically harmful to people suffering with addiction.

"It will further marginalise a population that already experiences a greater burden of physical, psychological and social ill health.

"The end result is likely to be a worsening of substance use disorder that will have ripple effects on the wider community.

"What this proposal also fails to recognise is the services required to meet the current demand for treating drug dependency, simply don't exist.

"There are already 16,000 welfare recipients who have told the Government they are struggling with drug and alcohol problems and can't meet their job seeking requirements.

"The Government should be helping these people and connecting them with treatment services, not wasting money on a drug testing trial that won't work.”

The evidence has shown for a long period that the Coffs Coast and the wider North Coast region is not immune to addiction and illegal drug use.

Data from Coffs-Clarence Local Area Command show arrests and seizures of the drug Ice alone have more that doubled since 2012.

This week, drug treatment clinic The Buttery announced the extension of regional services and programs for the Mid and North Coasts.

Dr Martyn Lloyd-Jones, St Vincent's Hospital addiction specialist and president-elect of the RACP Chapter of Addiction Medicine, said rather than helping people with substance use disorders receive the treatment they needed, the policy would make life harder for many.

"I know from my work with vulnerable patients that pushing people to the brink financially does not improve their treatment outcomes,” he said.

"There are compliance measures in the proposed trial we believe will increase the financial hardship faced by this group, compound existing disadvantage and make it harder to overcome substance use disorders.”

The New Horizons report authored by Alison Ritter and colleagues found approximately 200,000 Australians seek treatment for addiction each year.

A further 200,000 to 500,000 Australians are unable to access the treatment they need.