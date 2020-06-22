Experts need more time in fatal hit-and-run case

Tim Watkins was killed in a hit and run incident on Wilsons Creek Road, Wilsons Creek, about 9km south-west of Mullumbimby.

EXPERTS involved in the case against the man accused of a fatal hit-and-run near Mullumbimby will need more time to go over evidence, a court has heard.

Tomorrow marks the one-year anniversary of the tragic fatal hit-and-run when Stuart Charles Newman, 51, allegedly hit 22-year-old cyclist Tim Watkins at Wilsons Creek Rd before fleeing the scene without calling for help.

Police allege Newman hit Mr Watkins in his Mitsubishi DeLuca van just before 1am on June 23 last year.

Tim Watkins was killed in a hit and run incident on Wilsons Creek Road, Wilsons Creek, about 9km southwest of Mullumbimby.

Mr Watkins died at the scene from traumatic injuries. His body was found 47 metres from the alleged point of impact.

NSW Police released this image of a late 1990s model Mitsubishi Delica L400, believed to be involved in the death of Mullumbimby man, Tim Watkins.

Newman had allegedly fled the scene and moved from Wilsons Creek to his mother's Bellingen property.

He allegedly handed himself into police at Coffs Harbour 10 weeks after Mr Watkins died and was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, and failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death.

Newman was granted bail by the NSW Supreme Court in February after a lower court denied his bail application on the strength of the case and his previous attempts at evasion.

It is alleged Newman painted his van a different colour and searched for plane tickets after the fatal incident in June.

When the matter was briefly mentioned in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday, Newman's defence lawyer requested an eight-week adjournment after further material was provided that will require "some time" for the defence expert to get through.

Newman, who is yet to enter any official plea, remains on bail and has been ordered to attend Tweed Heads Local Court on August 19 for his next appearance.