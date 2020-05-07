Expert tips and form for Coffs Harbour races - Friday

The track is improving to around a Good 4 and the rail true so should play fairly even, with slight advantage just off the speed.

*RACE 1 @ 12.30pm THE LAKES CAFE C, G & E MAIDEN PLATE (1000m)

- Set Weights for Colts, Gelding and Entires; & apprentices can claim:

The boys kick off a strong card over a tricky short course at set weights, and there are several chances.

Resuming 3YO gelding 5. LAKE PLACID (Donna Stoddart/Stephen Traecey; 59kg) can improve enough, with several gear changes, to win for new local stable at only second start. Didn't fire when well backed on debut in spring at Orange racing for the Bjorn Baker yard, but has reportedly settled in well, and winkers go on.

MAIN DANGERS: Inverell 3YO 3. Flying Honour is ready to break through after finishing on late second-up here, and form apprentice goes on. Don't under-state Pt Macquarie 5YO and former Victorian 2. Another Option who was only fair resuming in a stronger maiden, but that was first run in 20 months, and will naturally improve from a good draw. Watch the market on Inverell 2YO 11. Super Rocker (Super One x Rokshana by Royal Academy) who debuts off two trials, and draws to get a soft run.

Likely Tempo: Good to Strong

My Betting Attack: LAKE PLACID to Win and Box Trifecta 2,4,5,11

*RACE 2 @ 1.05pm COOKING IS NOT AN OPTION F & M MAIDEN PLATE (1000m)

- Set Weights for Fillies and Mares; & apprentices can claim:

Now the girls' turn over the same distance, and more depth here. The betting will tell a story, but keen on debutant 3YO filly 2. COOL MISSILE (Smart Missile x Cool Gal by Secret Savings for Kris Lees/Jeff Penza; 58kg) from the Kris Lees stable who did it nicely at both ends under a decent hold in a recent trial, and draws to get early cover.

MAIN DANGERS: Home track filly 10. Vallejo found the line nicely from well back in the heavy here at only second start, and can improve further first time on top of the ground; while Grafton filly 3. Fudginit was only overhauled in the last few strides resuming at home, although up in weight and drawn off the track.

Likely Tempo: Good to Strong

My Betting Attack: COOL MISSILE to Win

*RACE 3 @ 1.40pm TEAM THOROUGHBRED NSW MAIDEN HCP (1300m)

- Min Weight 55kg; & apprentices can claim:

Still with the maidens, but out in trip. Promising 3YO filly 3. TOLERATE (Matt Dunn/Jeff Penza; 57kg) was very good on debut at Grafton hitting the line late in a handy maiden. Extra ground is ideal, and only needs an early break to get in from a wide draw, before launching home again.

MAIN DANGERS: Stablemate filly 13. Our Girl Wanda faces a similar task from a wide draw after working home well first-up. Pt Macquarie 4YO 1. Flying Mojo has far more ability than his ordinary record suggests, and resumes without a public trial, but that it typical of the stable which often gets them ready through track-work. Took on much tough metro and provincial company last prep, and expect him to be finishing on late.

Likely Tempo: Moderate to Good

My Betting Attack: TOLERATE to Win

*RACE 4 @ 2.15pm COOEE SCREEN PRINTS BM 58 HCP (1600m)

- Min Weight 55kg; & apprentices can claim:

Up to the mile for an open affair. Like the placement well into the prep for capable 3YO filly 4. MY DESIRE (Kristen Buchanan/Aaron Bullock; 59.5kg) despite drawing the outside gate. Was competitive enough at Gosford and Scone before hitting the line from well back in a handy CL2 at Port, and this looks a shade easier.

MAIN DANGERS: Lightly raced 5YO Far North Coast mare 5. Without Risk is a clear threat from the inside draw. Has finished hard from well back in her last two, and only needs clear air from the turn to be in the finish again. Tough Pt Macquarie 5YO 2. Condover Hall charged through late to win this grade second-up at home. Steps quickly to the mile, but raced okay over further last prep, and looks over the odds in this field. Speaking of value, Wyong 9YO 1. Bluesbro also looks a big quote after sticking on okay in a much stronger race at Port, and sharp rise in weight has been off-set with a rookie 4kg claimer booked. Include Pt Macquarie 4YO 7. In Ya Skyrocket in exotics after working home for a dominant win in weaker grade at Kempsey, and suited getting to the mile.

Likely Tempo: Moderate to Fair

My Betting Attack: MY DESIRE to Win; Quinella 4 and 5; and Trifecta 2,4,5/1,2,4,5,7/1,2,4,5,7

*RACE 5 @ 2.50pm TIDE SEEKER CLASS 1 & MAIDEN PLATE (1600m)

- Set Weights; & apprentices can claim:

Big field and one of the more open races, with a stack of chances. Improving Muswellbrook 3YO 2. CHARGEMENT (Todd Howlett/Ms Mikayla Weir; 57.5kg) has been up for a while, but bursting to win a second race after powering home late at Pt Macquarie. Still treated nicely at the weights, and should get the cover to allow him to charge over the top.

MAIN DANGERS: Under-rated Newcastle 3YO 4. Salsa Dreaming has a tough task from the outside gate, but hit the line nicely in consecutive BM 58s, and his best is good enough. Local 5YO mare 10. The Timewarp was a dominant maiden winner two runs back, and another with so much more to offer than his one win and six placings from 21 starts. Drawn to get a sweet run around midfield. Improving home track filly 14. With Certainty broke through at Grafton in a handy maiden, but this is tougher; while Grafton 3YO 5. Volfoni improved sharply stepping up near this trip at Lismore, although takes on better opposition here.

Likely Tempo: Moderate to Good

My Betting Attack: CHARGEMENT to win

*RACE 6 @ 3.25pm MUTLEYS MAIL BM 66 HCP (1000m)

- Min Weight 55kg; & apprentices can claim:

Plenty of chances here in a good quality sprint headed by smart 4YO mare 3. GOLD RHAPSODY (Margaret De Gonneville/Ms Georgina McDonnell a3kg; 57.5kg) looks well placed after the claim despite a tricky draw. Careered away to win her last two comfortably, and even though more effective on rain-affected ground, still has plenty of class on top of the ground.

MAIN DANGERS: Watch for Wyong 3YO 5. Upper East Side powering home late fourth-up after finishing hard in similar company last two. A little extra ground would be ideal, but the speed should be on so look out. Big market watch on smart and resuming Newcastle mare 9. Big Suzie who hasn't started for seven months, but back in grade from a Victorian campaign, and has trialled strongly. Local mare 7. Cosmic Ruby was easily swamped first-up in Gold Rhapsody's latest win, but that was first run in five months, and can improve sharply. Grafton 4YO 1. Jule's Spirit is tough and won two of her last three, but prefers it wetter and climbs to a high 61.5kg.

Likely Tempo: Strong

My Betting Attack: GOLD RHAPSODY to Win; UPPER EAST SIDE Each Way; and Trifecta 3,5,9/3,5,7,9/1,3,5,7,9

*RACE 7 @ 4.00pm ARENDARCIKAS BROS CLASS 2 HCP (1400m)

- Min Weight 55kg; & apprentices can claim:

Intruging race. Progressive 5YO mare 11. VALUE ABBEY (Kristen Buchanan/Serg Lisnyy; 55.5kg) was ridden further forward to win a strong CL1 at Muswellbrook last start after charging home late in consecutive runs at Scone. Strike rate doesn't do her ability justice, and she's over the odds from a nice draw getting 4kg from the favourite.

MAIN DANGERS: That favourite, talented 3YO Murwillumbah filly 3. Astralis is the obvious threat and headed for much better races after demolishing her rivals in heavy ground here as a hot fancy. Previously was close-up in three strong metro efforts, and while she's rightfully the one to beat, this is her first run this prep on anything better than a Soft 6. Include in exotics Inverell 5YO 4. Can't Beat Me who just missed resuming at Grafton; and home track mare 6. Supreme Diva who powered home to win two runs back at Taree before finishing hard again at Port. Draws to get a soft run.

Likely Tempo: Moderate to Good

My Betting Attack: VALUE ABBEY Each Way and Quinella 3 and 11

*RACE 8 @ 4.35pm #LASTRACERAY BM 58 HCP (1200m)

- Min Weight 55kg; & apprentices can claim:

Another wide open one to finish, although improving 4YO mare 8. NICCONI LASS (John Sprague/Ms Ceejay Graham; 57.5kg) is over the odds rising in trip third-up. Got right under the market radar winning a handy CL2 at big odds first-up before doing her best work late in a deeper CL3, and now desperate for more ground.

MAIN DANGERS: Murwillumbah filly 3. Dreamtime Magic was disappointing third-up at Port after narrowly missing in first two runs back, but trainer has tinkered with the gear, and leading country rider gets on. Improving local mare 1. Lolly Dolly has only missed a place twice from six starts, and resumed with an emphatic CL1 win in the heavy. Up in weight and this is tougher. Home track mare 12. Tycoon Anna is best of the rest from a nice draw.

Likely Tempo: Fair to Solid

My Betting Attack: NICCONI LASS Each Way and Box Trifecta 1,3,8,12

My BEST BETS:

R2 2. COOL MISSILE** Expect: $4.65 - $4.80; My Early Rating: $2.75

R5 2. CHARGEMENT* Expect: $4.50 - $4.65; My Early Rating: $3.20

My BEST VALUE:

R6 5. UPPER EAST SIDE* Expect: $6.50 - $7.50; My Early Rating: $4.20

R7 11. VALUE ABBEY* Expect: $8.00 - $9.00; My Early Rating: $5.00

R8 8. NICCONI LASS* Expect: $10.50 - $11.00; My Early Rating: $5.85

JOCKEYS TO FOLLOW:

Jeff Penza

Aaron Bullock

TRAINERS TO FOLLOW:

Kris Lees

Matt Dunn

Kristen Buchanan

