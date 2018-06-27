Menu
Tom Panos is Australia's leading real estate expert
Expert reveals the essential marketing pillars when selling

Melissa Martin
by
27th Jun 2018

IN the age of digital everything, it's interesting to note that many real estate experts continue to count print advertising as a must in their advertising campaigns.

On his recent visit to Coffs Harbour, Australia's premiere real estate expert Tom Panos gave The Coffs Coast Advocate Real Estate Property Guide his thoughts on how a property should be marketed in today's property environment.

Mr Panos said he believes in a multimedia approach, of which print is an essential factor in order to capture the passive buyer, who can often be the wealthiest buyer.

