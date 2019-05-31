Why resumes will soon ‘die out’

An expert has claimed CVs will soon become a thing of the past.

ANYONE who has ever applied for a new job will probably agree writing up a resume is one of the most annoying parts of the whole process.

But finally, there's some good news in sight - because according to a careers expert, CVs are well on their way to becoming extinct.

Paul Wolfe, the senior vice-president of human resources at job site Indeed, is convinced traditional resumes will soon be replaced by other ways of separating job candidates, such as personality testing or literacy, numeracy or technical tests.

And he said big changes were coming - fast.

He told news.com.au resumes were a "rudimentary tool that often works against jobseekers" because they are a "very poor way of representing what a candidate can bring to a job" as well as potentially allowing bias and discrimination.

"It's still a while away from being completely eliminated, but I think over the next few years we'll start to see some more rapid changes in the job-hunting process," Mr Wolfe told news.com.au.

"For example, AI is likely to take on more of a role when it comes to recruitment, and therefore the resume will have to adapt to suit. This is where more skills-based assessments and personality testing will aid job hunters in better displaying their talents.

"If the resume doesn't completely die out, it will certainly evolve into a much richer portfolio-type document with deeper information on people's experience and abilities as well as proven results on assessments."

Mr Wolfe said modern employers were turning their backs on resumes, as they were more interested in hiring someone based on their "capability and culture" instead of their previous job titles.

"They are wanting to identify the best talent and not just people who look good on paper," he said.

"And there's also the move towards removing conscious or unconscious bias from the hiring process."

He said at the moment, even simple details like a jobseeker's name, previous employers or schools and even their address can result in an unfair bias, although some organisations were now trying to address the problem by blocking out a candidate's name, address and education to focus more heavily on their skills.

Paul Wolfe, Indeed’s senior vice-president of HR, says resumes will soon be extinct.

But in the meantime, there are still ways to make sure your resume stands out.

According to Mr Wolfe, they include highlighting results or projects you've worked on, illustrating what your education has added to your skill set and including statements of achievement for each of your previous positions.

He said a jobseeker's choice of language also made a difference, and many fell into the trap of over-designing their CVs, which was unnecessary.

"Avoid using passive phrases such as 'role included' and opt for more active verbs such as 'led', 'developed' and 'designed'," he said.

"Where possible, job hunters should always try to emphasise the impact they brought to their role instead of simply highlighting the tasks and responsibilities of the position.

"It's most important to focus on details, such as demonstrating career progression or explaining breaks as well as spellchecking."

While many candidates tend to fret about skills or personality-based testing, Mr Wolfe said it was actually a chance to see if you were a good fit for the role.

"Be open and honest in your answers and don't try to second guess what the 'right' answer is," he said.

"What candidates need to remember is that there is no 'right' answer, as personality tests are trying to ascertain more information about your preferences and working style rather than your skills and abilities.

"It's a tool that helps potential employers understand which department or team would make for a good fit or where you'd be a much-needed breath of fresh air."

He said trying to pretend you're something you're not was "always a recipe for disaster", and most employers only used personality tests to gather more information about "how to work well with you".

"Often they're used to gather insight rather than being a mechanism to rule someone in or out of the role," Mr Wolfe said.