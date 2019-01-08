Experienced trainer needed to deal with anxiety

What to do when your dog has separation anxiety.

Question - A friend of mine reckons my dog has separation anxiety and told me to leave the house while they hung onto my dog so it couldn't get away and follow me.

I could hear my dog screaming, is this the correct method of fixing my dogs problem?

Answer - No, definitely not! Your friend is only making your dogs problem worse by using physical force to get the dog to comply.

This never works with dogs and as you saw, it exacerbated the intensity of your dog's stress levels.

Separation anxiety training needs to be done in gradual, small stages while taking note of what the dog is coping with along the way and encouraging the dog to extend itself a little as it succeeds at each step.

You need to see an experienced dog trainer to get help for your dog.

Incorrect training methods can turn your dog into a 'basket case'.

