Major gaming attraction headed to Coffs Harbour

COFFS Harbour has been included on the OMEN Roadshow as it sets off on a national tour giving Aussie gamers, gaming fans and gamers at heart the chance to experience the power of OMEN by HP.

Just think of a gaming arcade on wheels and it will be playing in Coffs Harbour next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Weighing in at 23 tonnes, towering over five metres high and commanding the roads at almost three metres wide, the OMEN Rig is a beast that must be seen to be believed.

Check it out when it stops at Park Beach Plaza for two days of action as part of its national tour. 

Purpose built entirely for gaming domination, the OMEN Rig features 25 elite gaming stations giving gamers the ultimate hands-on experience with the latest kit from OMEN by HP.

The OMEN mobile gaming arena will be at Park Beach Plaza next Tuesday for two days of solid gaming.
On the tour, visitors will have the opportunity to go in the running to win tickets and flights to the Overwatch® World Cup Final in Anaheim (USA).

Throughout the OMEN Roadshow, you will have the opportunity to meet the likes of Elliott Watkins (Muselk), Kathleen Belsten (Loserfruit), Oasis Ho Yee Nip (Oasis on Overwatch) and Brodey de Meur (Bazza Gazza).

Omen by HP is headed to Park Beach Plaza next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Whilst on tour the OMEN Rig will terrain across over 3,500km of the country, stopping at selected locations, including:

  • Oz Comic-Con, Sydney: September 30 - October 1
  • JB Hi-Fi, Coffs Harbour: October 3 - October 4
  • EB Expo, Gold Coast: October 7 - October 8
  • Harvey Norman, Bundall: October 14 - October 15
  • Harvey Norman, Nunawading: October 19 - October 20
  • JB Hi-Fi, Essendon: October 21 - October 22
  • PAX, Melbourne: October 28 - October 29

