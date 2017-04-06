22°
Sport

Experience the rush of Coffs Coast Commando 2017

Duncan Marchant, Coffs Coast Health Club | 6th Apr 2017 12:30 PM Updated: 9:00 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

HAVE you ever wanted to participate in a Spartan Race or Tough Mudder by yourself or with a bunch of friends?

These events are sweeping the world with massive popularity and anyone that has done one before, knows just how addictive they are.

Well now you have the opportunity to do an obstacle style adventure race right here in your own backyard. Coffs Coast Commando 2017 will take place at the Coffs Coast Adventure Centre in Bonville on Saturday, May 13 at 9am and is an adrenaline junkie's paradise with 6km of mud & over 20 obstacles to overcome followed by a drink & social BBQ.

 

Coffs Coast Commando 2017 will take place at the Coffs Coast Adventure Centre in Bonville on Saturday, May 13 at 9am.
Coffs Coast Commando 2017 will take place at the Coffs Coast Adventure Centre in Bonville on Saturday, May 13 at 9am. Coffs Coast Health Club

It may not be as physically demanding as a 20km Spartan Race or Tough Mudder but it will be a whole heap of fun and may just be the first step you need to see if you do want to do one of those events.

Registrations only opened on Monday but individuals and teams from all over the Coffs Coast and further afield have registered to participate.

It will test your mental & physical grit but its not a competitive race.

It is a team oriented challenge with no winners or losers but plenty of good times and prizes.

All men, women, boys & girls over the age of 8 can join in the fun & all fitness levels are catered for. Register now & invite your friends, family, work colleagues & club mates.

It definitely makes it easier if you have a team to help you through, so start recruiting now...　Only $49 Adult 18+ or $24.50 Child 8-17yrs includes Coffs Coast Commando ticket, cap, drink, BBQ & plenty of laughs.

Limited tickets are available so grab yours online via whatsoncoffscoast.com.au or through reception at Coffs Coast Health Club Toormina or Moonee Beach.

Proceeds go to the Coffs Harbour Health Campus. On social media look out for the tags #coffscoastcommando2017 #strongertogether.

Coffs Coast Commando 2017 will take place at the Coffs Coast Adventure Centre in Bonville on Saturday, May 13 at 9am.
Coffs Coast Commando 2017 will take place at the Coffs Coast Adventure Centre in Bonville on Saturday, May 13 at 9am. Coffs Coast Health Club
Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  bonville coffs coast adventure centre coffs coast commando coffs coast health club

Experience the rush of Coffs Coast Commando 2017

Experience the rush of Coffs Coast Commando 2017

Book now for the Coffs Coast Commando adventure race

Helping out is business as usual

TERRIFIC TRUCKIE: Volunteers pass boxes of donated goods to Stephen McIntosh for the drive north.

On the road again

Rescue chopper's $5k benefit from Free Standing's big win

Blake Shinn rides Coffs Harbour trained gelding Free Standing to win the Country Championships Final at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

Win raises money for Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter service.

First donations have left town on way to flood victims

Food victim donations being loaded onto trucks at Baileys centre.

We need your help

Local Partners

Coffs Harbour ranks in top 10 Easter holiday spots

COFFS Harbour has been ranked in the top 10 most popular destinations to visit in NSW over the Easter long weekend.

Rescue chopper's $5k benefit from Free Standing's big win

Blake Shinn rides Coffs Harbour trained gelding Free Standing to win the Country Championships Final at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

Win raises money for Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter service.

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

What's happening this weekend on the Coffs Coast

Brooke Hanson OAM is ambassador for Coffs Ocean Swims.

A list of events across the Coffs Coast.

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Organisers have announced there will be a fundraiser for flood victims, with details to be unveiled shortly

Bickmore’s brilliant Project delivers headlines with heart

Carrie Bickmore co-hosts The Project.

CARRIE has found her perfect groove in popular news show.

Check into the ABC's new saga straight from the UK

Olivia Williams and Jamie Blackley star in the TV series The Halcyon.

THE Halcyon is the latest Downton Abbey-like drama to hit screens.

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

What's on the big screen this week

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

TWO very different TV shows get the big-screen treatment.

MKR recap: ‘Just leave me the f**k alone’

Um, your assigned subculture is hipster, not emo.

It was an epic tantrum that stole the show tonight.

Tully’s baby announcement buoys dramatic night on MKR

Sarah Tully shares her good news on My Kitchen Rules.

QUILPIE native delivered the good news on tonight’s show.

Stop looking this is the one! You&#39;ll love it!

128 East Bonville Road, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 Expressions of...

This comfortable and spacious property epitomizes modern living with an enviable country lifestyle on Bonville acreage. Privately set on 4.3 hectares (approx. 10...

Bring back the homestead memories!

36 Gould Road, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 4 $740,000

Longing to relax and enjoy the rural lifestyle of a spacious homestead on the convenience of a 1.2 hectare rural paradise â¦ you have just found it. This estate...

Top level finish and views on Victoria!

5/77-79 Victoria Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $310,000

Mountain and ocean front views combined with a recent full renovation make this beautifully presented, top floor unit a "must have property!" Enjoy sitting and...

TREAT YOUR FAMILY!

41 Apollo Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 3 Expressions Of...

This gem of a house is a solid, family home in a great neighbourhood commanding an exceptional hilltop location with views out to the city and the mountains, and...

PRIVATE HARBOURSIDE HAVEN

6/42 Collingwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 3 2 $580,000 ...

Sloping down to the foreshores of the harbour in the ever popular and exclusive Coffs Harbour Jetty Strip is this jewel in the crown. Located in a secure complex...

A RECIPE FOR RELAXATION

18 Sandy Beach Road, Korora 2450

House 4 2 2 $630,000

A beachside retreat that reflects the relaxed ambience of its surroundings, being a short stroll from the water's edge, you will find, this private and peaceful...

LIVE IN OR LET OUT

9/69 Boronia Street, Sawtell 2452

Unit 2 1 1 $345,000

This two bedroom unit is in a highly sought after position only 150 metres to First Avenue retail and a short level walk to Sawtells patrolled beach in a quality...

STYLE AND FUNCTION

28 Lukin Close, Boambee East 2452

House 5 2 2 Expressions of...

Set in a quiet and private cul-de-sac, in a commanding position you will find this spacious 5 bedroom home featuring a functional nook that is perfect for the home...

&quot;Central Easy Care Villa&quot;

3/3 Cornish Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $349,000

Located in a popular area close to the city centre and golf course is this lovely two bedroom villa. It is perfect for those wanting low maintenance level living...

Quality build in premier location...

42 Kratz Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 3 $945,000 ...

Secluded from the street, elevated and offering commanding aspect and hinterland views, this new to the market property offers privacy, size, and quality of...

Plenty of potential for those with vision

POTENTIAL PLUS: This Howard St home is ripe for a little renovation or development

SNEAK PEEK: The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Stamp duty the root of price problems

STAMP DUTY: There are calls for a reduction in stamp duty to ease housing affordability.

Calls for action to help housing affordability

Agent steps out with new brand

New look for Coffs agent

Bonville beauty earns top dollar

Bonville's exclusivity factor has just gone up a notch

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!