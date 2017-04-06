Experience the rush of Coffs Coast Commando 2017

HAVE you ever wanted to participate in a Spartan Race or Tough Mudder by yourself or with a bunch of friends?

These events are sweeping the world with massive popularity and anyone that has done one before, knows just how addictive they are.

Well now you have the opportunity to do an obstacle style adventure race right here in your own backyard. Coffs Coast Commando 2017 will take place at the Coffs Coast Adventure Centre in Bonville on Saturday, May 13 at 9am and is an adrenaline junkie's paradise with 6km of mud & over 20 obstacles to overcome followed by a drink & social BBQ.

Coffs Coast Commando 2017 will take place at the Coffs Coast Adventure Centre in Bonville on Saturday, May 13 at 9am. Coffs Coast Health Club

It may not be as physically demanding as a 20km Spartan Race or Tough Mudder but it will be a whole heap of fun and may just be the first step you need to see if you do want to do one of those events.

Registrations only opened on Monday but individuals and teams from all over the Coffs Coast and further afield have registered to participate.

It will test your mental & physical grit but its not a competitive race.

It is a team oriented challenge with no winners or losers but plenty of good times and prizes.

All men, women, boys & girls over the age of 8 can join in the fun & all fitness levels are catered for. Register now & invite your friends, family, work colleagues & club mates.

It definitely makes it easier if you have a team to help you through, so start recruiting now... Only $49 Adult 18+ or $24.50 Child 8-17yrs includes Coffs Coast Commando ticket, cap, drink, BBQ & plenty of laughs.

Limited tickets are available so grab yours online via whatsoncoffscoast.com.au or through reception at Coffs Coast Health Club Toormina or Moonee Beach.

Proceeds go to the Coffs Harbour Health Campus. On social media look out for the tags #coffscoastcommando2017 #strongertogether.