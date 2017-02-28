Expect delays when travelling north this week

Work will be carried out on the Lemon Tree Road, Halfway Creek and Pacific Highway intersection.

BLASTINGS and intersection work will cause delays and create changed traffic conditions along the Pacific Highway.

Controlled blasting will be carried out on Thursday about 2km north of Sheehys Ln, Tyndale.

Traffic on the highway will be temporarily stopped during the blasting for the safety of motorists and workers.

Delays of up to 10 minutes can be expected between 1-3pm.

Plan your travel times as delays of about five minutes can be expected at most locations and all work will be carried out weather permitting.

The temporary intersection at Lemon Tree Rd, Halfway Creek and the Pacific Hwy will moved about 30 metres to the north on Sunday, March 5 to enable the new permanent road intersection to be built.

Work will be carried out from 5pm-6am and is expected to take one night depending on weather.

Traffic control, electronic signs and a reduced speed limit will be in place to direct motorists wishing to use the intersection to access the service station and restaurant from the highway.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

For the latest traffic updates call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW App.