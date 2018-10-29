Menu
Large concrete girders are being delivered for the Pacific Highway upgrade.
News

Expect delays as police escort 50m long trucks

29th Oct 2018 7:00 AM | Updated: 11:22 AM

DRIVERS are being reminded that there could be some delays on the Pacific Highway this week as police carry out wide load escorts.

Officers from the Richmond Police District will be escorting the trucks from the Queensland border to Pimlico, south of Ballina.

The trucks will be on the move from 3.30am until 1pm on October 30 and 31, and November 2, 3, 6 and 7.

"They are very big loads, over 50 metres long," Senior Constable David Henderson said.

"Obviously there will be some delays if you are southbound, so please be patient if you are delayed.

"Road rules will be enforced as necessary.

"This job is funded by the transport company - there is no cost to the taxpayer."

big rigs delays editors picks pacific highway police escort
Lismore Northern Star

