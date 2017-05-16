Exercise gets community access rolling

BACK RIDING: First time back on the trike in years, Rhonda Rowe pedals alongside Coffs Harbour Support Services' Kate Hardcastle.

KEEPING physically fit and active is not the only goal behind Coffs Coast Support Services' Kate Hardcastle.

The support worker puts in extra effort to help her disabled clients get moving.

She said exercise was vital in creating opportunities for her clients to engage and access the community they may not have typically been exposed to.

"I like to get them active and physical,” Kate said.

"I do everything; I cycle, I swim, I run with them.”

Last week, Kate took Rhonda Rowe along the South Wall and enjoyed the views of Muttonbird Island and the marina as the sun started to dip below the horizon.

Rhonda rode alongside Kate, who was running, on a three-wheeled trike.

Kate said it was the first time Rhonda had been out riding since being with Coffs Harbour Support Services.

"(Rhonda) was very happy to be riding again,” she said.

Kate said she went the extra mile, quite literally, to get her clients active wherever she could.

"I've got a ute, so I'm able to put bikes in the back of the ute,” she said.

"I can take my clients to the beach.”