EXCLUSIVE: Top 5 rising stars in Group 2 rugby league

NO. 4: South Grafton Rebels' Mike Rigg pops a ball after breaking the line against the Grafton Ghosts. Adam Hourigan

RUGBY LEAGUE: With another year of Group2 rugby league behind us we decided to take a look at some of the standout under-18 stars that had a breakout year across the grades.

From top try-scorers to best and fairest and everything in between, there have been some incredibly exciting young talent to watch this year and they are sure to make their mark in the seasons to come.

5. Beau Langford, fullback, Macksville Sea Eagles.

With such a strong side it was hard to pick just one Macksville man but Beau Langford stood out from the talented pack.

Langford lit up the under-18 grand final last weekend with some outstanding defence and he showed his ability to get into dangerous positions in attack with a special try.

NO. 5: Beau Langford on his way to the line in the Sea Eagles under-18 final. Sam Flanagan

4. Mike Rigg (pictured at top), half back, South Grafton Rebels.

The youngest of the Rigg brothers, Mike plays with confidence, and his eagerness to get stuck in has often inspired his teammates to do the same.

Rigg is an excellent representative as captain of the under-18 side this year and has already had a few chances in the first grade team, impressing on his starting debut.

3. Brock Parker, second rower, Coffs Harbour Comets.

The Comets may have fallen short in the under-18 grand final last weekend but they didn't leave empty-handed, with top try-scorer Parker earning his merits with 10 for the regular season.

The pacy forward has plenty of size to him and will look to break into the first grade side next year.

NO. 3: Coffs Harbour Comets Brock Parker claimed the most tries with 10. Sam Flanagan

2. Elliot Speed, five-eighth, Grafton Ghosts.

The Grafton Ghosts under-18s may not have had the season they were hoping for in this year's Group2 season but there is certainly plenty of promise in their youth.

Particularly in best and fairest, top points and top goals scorer Speed who is showing yards of potential.

NO. 2: Elliot Speed runs the ball for the Grafton Ghosts under-18 side. Amy Hodge

1. Kalani Morris, winger, Sawtell Panthers.

The exciting Panthers winger has pace to burn and proved deadly across three grades, making a number of intercepts and the odd 50-metre breakaway try.

Morris is not afraid to take on his man, sometimes twice his size, and he looks like the real deal after a cracking debut in the first grade side.