EXCLUSIVE: Sporting superstars will grace our stadium soon

AUSTRALIAN HERO: Tim Cahill's appearance for Melbourne City in January 2017 was the last time professional sport was played at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

EXCLUSIVE: After the massive news last week Sir Elton John will grace the C.ex Coffs International Stadium next year, some sports fans may have been left asking: "What about us?”

After all, the venue is professionally maintained year-round to cater for elite sporting events from a raft of codes.

Well, sports lovers, fear not, a man with his finger on the pulse of all the happenings at the International Stadium says there's plans in the pipeline to bring top-class action back to the venue.

Coffs Harbour City Council section leader for stadium and major events Daniel Heather said it should only be a matter of time before his team could make some big announcements.

"There's stuff we're working on but we haven't got any agreements signed yet,” Heather said.

"It's fair to say we have a couple of key stakeholders who sit on the stadium reference group who have helped us in trying to organise events and we're hoping to get things confirmed in the near future.”

In November 2018 the stadium drew a big attendance for the Tag World Cup but the last professional sporting event came in January 2017 when Melbourne City squared off against the Newcastle Jets in an A-League match.

A massive crowd squeezed into the venue for the clash, mainly to grab a glimpse of Australia's greatest ever Socceroo, Tim Cahill.

Since then, the stadium hasn't been able to land a big fish, while other regional cities such as Mudgee, Bathurst, Tamworth and Wagga Wagga have all hosted NRL fixtures this year.

With stadium renovations set to be complete by the end of 2019, Heather is confident Coffs will be able to compete with anyone for the rights to events.

"A lot comes down to scheduling with the different sports but things are looking likely and we're just waiting for them to get firmed up.”

"One of the biggest reasons for the upgrade was for us to retain the sporting events we have and to attract new ones.

"Coffs has always had a great reaction to sporting events and if we are able to secure what we're working on it's fair to say there'll be a lot of excited sports fans here and from outside the area who will travel for them.”