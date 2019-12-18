EXCLUSIVE: Sixers captain pens article to Coffs fans

READY FOR BLAST OFF: Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques is excited about the start of the KFC Big Bash League tonight and his team’s visit to Coffs Harbour on January 5. Picture. Phil Hillyard

SYDNEY Sixers captain Moises Henriques has exclusively penned an article for The Coffs Coast Advocate ahead of his team’s Big Bash League campaign.

Check it out below:

THE time is finally here for the KFC Big Bash League to start and that means we are closer to our historic game against the Adelaide Strikers at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on January 5.

The Sydney Sixers play our first game tonight at the Sydney Cricket Ground against the Perth Scorchers and as a group we cannot wait to get BBL|09 underway.

Over the last week our squad has arrived at our base from all over the place with players coming from Hobart, Perth, Adelaide and of course Sydney. Our two international players Tom Curran and James Vince came from South Africa where they were playing the T20 Super League over there.

By the time we arrive on the Coffs Coast in the New Year we will have played six games.

There are two against the Scorchers, including one on Boxing Day in Perth, one against the Hobart Hurricanes in Alice Springs, as well as the Brisbane Heat and our arch rival Sydney Thunder at the SCG. Right before we head to Coffs we take on the Melbourne Renegades at their home.

It’s a busy schedule but one we are ready to embrace. We will travel to Perth on Christmas Day and that will bring the team closer together, hopefully transferring to stronger performances on the field.

I hope the people of the Coffs Coast can follow us through the first part of the competition and we arrive in your beautiful part of the world having done you proud.

- Moises Henriques