Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Moises Henriques of the Sixers bats in the super over during the Big Bash League match against the Sydney Thunder.
Moises Henriques of the Sixers bats in the super over during the Big Bash League match against the Sydney Thunder.
News

EXCLUSIVE: Moises’ men ready to steal the show

Sam Flanagan
4th Jan 2020 11:11 AM | Updated: 11:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH just over 30 hours until the Big Bash bonanza kicks off in Coffs Harbour, Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques has penned his final piece for The Coffs Coast Advocate.

Read what he has to say about tomorrow night's game below:

 

Tomorrow is the big day when your Sydney Sixers take on the Adelaide Strikers in the first ever KFC Big Bash League game at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

So far we have played some really good cricket with a few great learning experiences involved - like just getting past our disappointing loss at Alice Springs where we only needed 130 to win.

However we have had some really good wins as well, we've been dominant in some games, but my favourite win was the Super Over win over our arch rivals the Sydney Thunder at the SCG just after Christmas.

With the scores tied at the end of the regulation twenty overs each we had one over per team to try and score as many runs as we could and we were good enough to come out on top in front of the more than 35,000, mostly Sixers fans.

The atmosphere was amazing and it's great to know the team has put on an entertaining performance for the home fans.

Hearing the home fans cheer us throughout games are some of the best moments and memories I have of playing professional cricket.

We want to make more memories in Coffs Harbour tomorrow.

The Strikers are a strong team, so we will have to be at our best, just like we were last season against them in front of our home fans. We will be trying everything we can to replicate a similar result in front of our newest home base.

It was awesome to arrive from Melbourne yesterday after playing the Renegades on Thursday and find out that the game here is going to be sold out. That is fantastic.

I know I speak for our entire team - players, support staff and everyone else behind the scenes - when I say we cannot wait to put on a show for the people of Coffs and everyone else that supports us tomorrow night.

Let's do this!

-Moises Henriques

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Please reply, to one of us, tell someone you're okay'

        premium_icon 'Please reply, to one of us, tell someone you're okay'

        News While a community mourns, social media posts create a chilling backdrop to the fateful NYE tragedy that ended the life of James Green.

        EXCLUSIVE: The top 10 rising stars in North Coast cricket

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: The top 10 rising stars in North Coast cricket

        Cricket With a huge pool of talent to choose from, we narrowed it down and the potential is...

        STABBING: Man attacked with wine glass on beach

        premium_icon STABBING: Man attacked with wine glass on beach

        News Man hospitalised after being stabbed at beach north of Coffs.

        V8’S UNLEASHED: Grafton set to host speedway state titles

        premium_icon V8’S UNLEASHED: Grafton set to host speedway state titles

        Motor Sports Some of the countries best will be in town for a huge night on the track.