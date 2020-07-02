EXCLUSIVE: Limited tickets to July Carnival up for grabs

CLARENCE River Jockey Club will release a limited number of tickets to members and guests for each of the upcoming major race days on Friday.

Operating under strict guidelines, CRJC welcomed members and guests to Westlawn Finance Grafton Cup Prelude Day on Sunday with great success and club CEO Michael Beattie is ready to move onto the biggest week of the carnival.

While numbers from this Sunday’s South Grafton Cup Day onwards will be limited, Beattie said the club will be allowed to go ahead following government guidelines.

Tickets will also be limited to NSW members and guest members only, with interstate travellers and trainers having to watch from their TV sets.

“Bookings will open on Friday, July 3, from 8am, and can be made for the next three days of the Grafton Carnival at that time,” Beattie said.

Ensuring the safety of all punters, patrons and staff in attendance, Beattie said restrictions will limit movement, but guests will still be able to access a range of facilities.

“While you will be required to remain seated for the majority of your stay, the normal activities at a race meeting will continue,” he said.

“The areas that members will be able to reserve will be the members bar, the parade yard end, the tote area and the bistro end.

“There will also be premier seating, spots in the betting ring and Ramornie Bar or public grandstand spots available.”

Beattie said there are still a number of protocols that need to be adhered to when attending the races.

“Entry for members bar, premier seating and Ramornie areas will be through the members car park entry gate only,” he said.

“Entry for the betting ring area will be through the betting ring gate only. All members and guest members must carry their member cards to be permitted entry and there will be limited movement from areas.

“For the purpose of this race meeting there will be no smoking areas permitted.”

While restrictions will give this year’s July Carnival a different feeling, it will be good to see some form of punters on the sidelines with some top quality racing to come.

To book tickets, call the CRJC office on 66422566, from 8am Friday, July 3.