EXCLUSIVE: Henriques says Sixers will go bananas in Coffs

Sydney Sixers Moises Henriques during the BBL cricket match between the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder at the SCG. Picture: Brett Costello

WITH the buzz around next year's Big Bash game in Coffs Harbour at fever pitch, Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques has penned an exclusive article for the Coffs Coast Advocate.

Read what the explosive all-rounder wrote below.

"FOR as long as I have been part of the Sydney Sixers - and that's since the BBL started way back in 2011 - we have played our home games at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"This year will be the same too except for one big difference. We will play one 'home' game 'away' against the Adelaide Strikers at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on January 5.

"What a top spot to be able to get away and play at in the middle of the season. It's a great facility up there and I know it's going to be awesome.

"We haven't gotten together as a full Sixers team yet this season because we have been playing longer form cricket but a few of the boys have been talking about going to Coffs Harbour since the game was announced there last week.

"One of our long term players Steve O'Keefe was there for the announcement and said the locals were all great about it and couldn't wait for the game.

"I've also heard ticket sales have been flying along too and that's very exciting because we want to see a packed house with plenty of magenta.

"It will be an incredible atmosphere and a great night out for everyone - I know we will be working as hard as we can to get the win.

"As captain of this great club I know I can speak for everyone when I say we want the people of the Coffs Coast to take us on as their own and get behind us."

The Sixers play the Adelaide Strikers at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on January 5.