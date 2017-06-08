Exclusive headland home

The Real Estate Property Guide team was at one of Coffs Harbour's most exclusive addresses this week.

This four-bedroom headland home tucked away at 5 Diggers Ct will feature on the cover of this week's Real Estate Property Guide, but you can get an earlier look online now.

Florent & Mundey principal and selling agent Shane Brooks said it's a striking place to call home.

"It's in a prime location with direct access to Diggers Beach and the beach-side reserve with beautiful ocean views,” he said.

"You're so close you can even hear the sounds of the waves crashing onto the sand.”

The architecturally designed home features a unique split-level design encompassing four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a home office, multiple indoor and outdoor living spaces, plus a utility room and under house storage.

If you want to skip the short walk to the beach, the lagoon-style pool is perfect for lazy summer days, or invite friends over for a pool-side dinner party.

Alternatively walk to your choice of two local restaurants for a meal or drinks.

"This is the perfect home for families or downsizers looking for the ultimate beach-side lifestyle,” Shane said.

See more tomorrow at the Real Estate Property Guide online.