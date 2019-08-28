EXCLUSIVE: Coaches pick Premier League Team of the Year

CREAM OF THE CROP: Nathan Skinner, Scott Goddard and Luke France have all made the Premier League Team of the Year.

CREAM OF THE CROP: Nathan Skinner, Scott Goddard and Luke France have all made the Premier League Team of the Year. Trevor Veale

WITH the C.ex Group Men's Premier League finals commencing this weekend, we thought it was the perfect opportunity to look back at the players who set the competition alight in 2019.

To decide on the team of the year, we asked every coach in the league to compile an 11 filled with the players they thought were the standouts.

We've crunched the numbers and here's who were the best of the best in 2019:

Goalkeeper - Alex Byrne - Woolgoolga Wolves

Clearly the standout keeper of the competition according to the coaches. Byrne has been a model of consistency between the sticks and Woolgoogla will rely on him for a big finals campaign.

Left back - Nathan Silvy - Coffs City United Lions

One of the veteran players in the Lions squad, Silvy has been great for the side throughout 2019. The defender will have his hands full this weekend against the Boambee Bombers.

Central defender - Nathan Skinner - Northern Storm Thunder

The captain of the Thunder, Skinner was a major reason the side were able to finish in third on the ladder. A pillar of strength at the back, Skinner's leadership was outstanding all year.

Central defender - Jamie Arthur - Woolgoolga Wolves

With Arthur calling the shots in the defensive ranks and Byrne behind him with the gloves, it's no wonder Woolgoolga only conceded 28 goals throughout 2019.

Right back - Aaren Allsop - Coffs City United Lions

A big reason the Lions had the second best defensive record in the regular season. Allsop will be leading from the back for the remainder of the year.

Left winger - Lachlan Moye - Boambee Bombers

A great attacking weapon for the minor premiers, Moye has been a constant threat for the Bombers all season and will be keen on creating havoc over the next few weeks.

Central midfield - Ben Wighton - Woolgoolga Wolves

There's no doubt Wighton has played a pivotal role in the Wolves' resurgence this year. He's been influential both on and off the park, with the tenacious midfielder also part of the coaching staff.

Central midfield - Scott Goddard - Coffs City United Lions

The heart and soul of the Lions, Goddard leads his troops with a great attitude and has an unwavering belief in his players. The captain will be itching to have a big impact in the finals.

Right winger - Nick Mallet - Coffs City United Lions

Constantly provides a great option for his side and has been one of the team's best all year. Will be a key figure in the Lions' finals charge.

Striker - Brady Parker - Boambee Bombers

One of the classiest players in the league, Parker's left foot is lethal from anywhere. An unselfish player who has captained Boambee to another minor premiership and will be eager to secure back-to-back titles.

Striker - Luke France - Boambee Bombers

Form's an incredible attacking trio with Parker and Moye, France's influence on the game upfront is remarkable.The big number nine will be a force to be reckoned with during the finals.

Bench: Jamie Kennedy (Northern Storm Thunder), Tyh Murphy (Boambee Bombers), Caleb Lokpo (Coffs City United Lions), James Lowe (Boambee Bombers) and Somchai Tha (Coffs Coast Tigers).