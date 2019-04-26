Exclusive camp ignites a fire in local pair

TOP TALENTS: Ainsley Dalton and Lily Betland both have bright futures in surf life saving.

WATER SPORTS: A pair of Coffs Coast lifesavers are making a big splash in a sport they both cherish.

Lily Betland and Ainsley Dalton recently returned from an exclusive training camp in Sydney, one which was specialised for the top life saving prospects in the state.

The pair had to undergo a rigorous interview process to be selected for the camp and the experience has only ignited their hunger to develop further.

"The camp had 11 girls and 11 boys from across the state,” Lily said.

"It was great to meet people with a similar passion of protecting our beaches.

"I learnt many different skills at the camp, we also did a lot of team bonding which I enjoyed.”

Lily, who is a member of the Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club, has been involved with the sport since she was six and was instantly hooked.

The 13-year-old wants to be a council lifeguard or a patrol captain in the future.

"My favourite part about it is patrols, I'm passionate about making beaches and waterways safe for people to enjoy. I also like doing it with my friends.”

The camp concluded on a particular high for Ainsley, as he was named the Junior Surf Life Saver of the Year for NSW.

"Coming from a small club on the North Coast and being able to beat people from the big Sydney clubs was a good feeling,” Ainsley said.

"To be able to bring the award back to the Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club was really exciting.”

The 14-year-old said surf life saving has provided him with opportunities he didn't expect when he first began.

"I can go on and do my Bronze Medallion now amongst other things, it's exciting what's possible through surf life saving.”

Ainsley, Lily and fellow surf life saving members will be holding presentations at local schools over the coming weeks in an effort to build numbers and educate students about surf safety.