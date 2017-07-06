19°
News

Exclusive Beachside living

Melissa Martin
| 6th Jul 2017 9:45 AM
LUXE LIVING: This beachside home has it all.
LUXE LIVING: This beachside home has it all. Trevor Veale

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

The Real Estate Property Guide team was in one of Sapphire Beach's most exclusive enclaves this week.

This five-bedroom home inside a gated community at 9 Beachfront Cl features on the front page of the Real Estate Property Guide which is online now.

Harcourts principal and selling agent Shane Hessenberger said the property posed a unique opportunity.

"This is a super-sized family beach home a mere 50 spaces from the sands of Sapphire Beach,” Mr Hessenberger said.

"The substantial home is set over three levels with approximately 350 sqm of luxury living space.”

The residence offers a fluid indoor-outdoor flow from vast, glass-encased living zones to multiple balconies and the fabulous pool-side deck.

There are living and bedroom zones on the first two levels, with the third level dedicated to the opulent master suite with attached gymnasium or fifth bedroom. Taking in island and ocean views from the open ensuite with sunken spa bath, you feel as though you've escaped to a private luxury resort.

Mr Hessenberger said the home, being offered at below replacement cost, represented a rare lifestyle opportunity.

"Sapphire Beach is mere steps from the front door, the location is considered one of Coffs Harbour's most prestigious beachfront neighbourhoods surrounded by multi-million dollar homes, and the Coffs Harbour CBD, schools and services are all within a short drive.”

See more at the Real Estate Property Guide.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  harcourts real estate sapphire beach

Just In

Community focus to prevent drownings

Community focus to prevent drownings

Australia is in the throws of a drowning epidemic.

VIDEO: Great white shark spotted from the air

A great white shark is spotted by aerial surveillance near Hawks Nest.

Aerial surveillance spots a number of sharks off the Coffs Coast

RMS unveil new digital licences for boaters

SMOOTH SAILORS: Boaters can now say goodbye to paperwork.

BOATERS can now say goodbye to paperwork.

Wallace gets a chance to take the series from the Blues

CROSSING STATES: Former Sawtell Panther Jarrod Wallace will take on the NSW Blues next Wednesday for Queensland in the State of Origin decider at Suncorp Stadium.

Sawtell Panther talent

Local Partners

Film maker Bell brings Coffs Coast history to life

Documentary film making has become the passion late in life for retired media identity Graham Bell

Cages put bird lives at risk from heavy metal poisoning

PET DANGER: Zinc galvanised cages could pose a danger of heavy metal poisoning.

BIRD owners be aware, cages could pose a life threatening risk

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Surf competition pays tribute to legend and culture

IN RESPECT: Brandon Mercy shreds it up ahead of the Naru Surf Gathering this weekend, a tribute to Eric Mercy who died 20 years ago.

Legacy of Coffs Harbour indigenous surfer Eric Mercy will live on

$6 movie tickets? There's now an app for that

Choovie app uses dynamic pricing to fill empty movie cinemas with tickets as cheap as $6

What does it take to make it on to Australian Ninja Warrior?

Queensland native Rory Rhodes takes on the obstacle course on Australian Ninja Warrior.

New series introduces viewers to popular sports challenge.

Living life in the fast lane

Fox Sports presenter Jess Yates. Supplied by Foxtel.

Fox Sport presenter Jess Yates is revved up for more Supercar action

Samuel Johnson's moment that broke Anh Do's heart

Anh Do struggles with a tragic story told by Samuel Johnson on his show Brush With Fame.

ACTOR Samuel Johnson revealed the full extent of his tragic past.

Nick Kyrgios parties problems away after Wimbledon crash

The trio partied until the sun came up.

He was accompanied by two young women, a brunette and a blonde.

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Holland stars as Spider-Man in the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming.

A NEW, young Spidey gets the thumbs up from fans and critics alike.

REVIEW: Homecoming is the best Spider-Man movie ever made

Tom Holland in a scene from the movie Spider-man: Homecoming.

THE Spider-Man reboot you'll be glad they did.

Opportunity is Knocking!

133 Bark Hut Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 $498,000

Located in a highly sought after area near the Country Club estate of Woolgoolga, this neat and tidy 3 bedroom , 2 bathrooms, brick veneer and tile family home...

A One-of-a-Kind Slice of Bali Paradise

3 Golden Penda Drive, Corindi Beach 2456

House 3 3 3 $675,000 ...

All-embracing luxury meets heart-warming retreat in this unique resort-inspired domain, nestled behind a sleek faade that blends contemporary lines and premium...

PERFECT FAMILY HOME ON LARGE 1371m2 BLOCK

9 Jarrah Court, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 3 $569,000

This impressive modern and recently renovated 3 bedroom home on a very large 1371m2 lot at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac located close to the CBD of Coffs Harbour...

GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO ENTER THE MARKET OR IDEAL INVESTMENT

7/35 Grafton Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $289,000 ...

Spacious two bedroom unit, positioned just from the Coffs Harbour CBD! Generous size bedrooms, original bathroom with freshly renovated kitchen and laundry and a...

Forget All Previous Prices, This Property Must Go!

16 Coombar Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 2 Auction 22nd July...

Located in the very sought after Diggers Beach, you will be first captivated by the Street Appeal this home has with a well maintained landscaped garden and...

Home with free-standing studio...

82 Beryl Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 $439,000 ...

In a convenient walk to town location on a private landscaped block you will find this character filled four-bedroom home offering the bonus of a free-standing...

&quot;Boambee Beauty&quot;

158A Linden Avenue, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 1 $415,000

This is a lovely home with great street appeal and a very comfortable & modern interior. All of the 3 bedrooms have built in robes and there is a 2nd toilet in the...

Big apartment - affordable price...

33 Shearwater Pl, Korora 2450

Town House 3 3 4 $450,000

Been looking for a while and everything's too small? Take a look at this neatly presented 422m2, 3+ bedroom executive home situated in Opal Cove Resort in the...

Exclusive Sapphire Beach lifestyle...

24 Beach Haven Court, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $595,000

On offer is a luxurious three bedroom, two bathroom, double garage home in the heart of beautiful Sapphire Beach. Recently renovated and boasting low maintenance...

Get It While It&#39;s Hot!!!

7 Ashmore Close, Boambee East 2452

House 4 1 1 $429,000

Located in a short cul-de-sac and handy to schools and shops, this 4 bedroom brick and tile home sits on a 702m2 block. With views to the south east, the home also...

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

Wedge Island from the air.

Island off Capricorn Coast hits the market for less than $500K

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!