Exclusive Beachside living

LUXE LIVING: This beachside home has it all.

The Real Estate Property Guide team was in one of Sapphire Beach's most exclusive enclaves this week.

This five-bedroom home inside a gated community at 9 Beachfront Cl features on the front page of the Real Estate Property Guide which is online now.

Harcourts principal and selling agent Shane Hessenberger said the property posed a unique opportunity.

"This is a super-sized family beach home a mere 50 spaces from the sands of Sapphire Beach,” Mr Hessenberger said.

"The substantial home is set over three levels with approximately 350 sqm of luxury living space.”

The residence offers a fluid indoor-outdoor flow from vast, glass-encased living zones to multiple balconies and the fabulous pool-side deck.

There are living and bedroom zones on the first two levels, with the third level dedicated to the opulent master suite with attached gymnasium or fifth bedroom. Taking in island and ocean views from the open ensuite with sunken spa bath, you feel as though you've escaped to a private luxury resort.

Mr Hessenberger said the home, being offered at below replacement cost, represented a rare lifestyle opportunity.

"Sapphire Beach is mere steps from the front door, the location is considered one of Coffs Harbour's most prestigious beachfront neighbourhoods surrounded by multi-million dollar homes, and the Coffs Harbour CBD, schools and services are all within a short drive.”

See more at the Real Estate Property Guide.