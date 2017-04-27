Exclusive address, exquisite home

The Real Estate Property Guide team were in one of Coffs Harbour's most sought-after streets this week.

This contemporary four-bedroom home at 44 Kratz Dr will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

Nolans principal and selling agent Melissa Nolan said the luxury residence is simply unique.

"This stunning home is a celebration of style, light and contemporary design,” she said.

"Exquisitely styled throughout, it provides space for all the family and a luxurious haven for those looking to claim their own private oasis.”

The home features multiple indoor and outdoor living spaces, including an impressive spa pergola and two expansive rear entertaining balconies which take in the elevated views to the hinterland.

There are four bedrooms, each with walk-in wardrobe, and three bathrooms.

"The architecture of this home really adds to the wow factor, with soaring ceilings and a no corridor layout all designed to capitalise on the hinterland views on offer,” Melissa said.

"With a stunning array of inclusions this home is sure to satisfy the most discerning of buyers.”

See more at the Real Estate Property Guide.