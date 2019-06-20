Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SAD NEWS: The store is closing down but it means bargains for shoppers.
SAD NEWS: The store is closing down but it means bargains for shoppers. TREVOR VEALE
News

EXCLUSIVE: A major Coffs Harbour store is closing down

Janine Watson
by
20th Jun 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER 18 years the heartbreaking decision has been made to close the doors at Freedom Furniture.

Staff were informed of the closure of the homewares store at Park Beach Plaza on Monday by the owner Leanne Watson.

Recalling the moment brings tears to her eyes.

"Although Freedom is a corporate name, this was a family owned and run business. Eighteen years is a long time but I can still remember our first staff interviews, our opening weekend and setting up for every Christmas.

"When we opened it was so exciting and it gave Coffs a real boost. There weren't many home ware stores like it in town at the time," Leanne said.

Approximately nine staff will be out of work when the store closes its doors for the last time on July 16 - that's if the stock lasts until then.

"Lots of our staff are long-termers. The majority have been here for over ten years."

Leanne even claims the warehouse developed special powers over the years.

"I call it the fertility cave - there's been a lot of pregnancies around here over the years."

 

SO MANY MEMORIES: Owner of Coffs Harbour Freedom Furniture Leanne Watson.
SO MANY MEMORIES: Owner of Coffs Harbour Freedom Furniture Leanne Watson. TREVOR VEALE

There are massive bargains on offer right now on their entire range and customers are snapping them up and coming in to bid farewell to the staff.

"You really do develop strong connections with your customers over the years."

Leanne says a combination of factors contributed to the decision to finally close the doors.

"It was a really hard decision and it's hard to pinpoint the reasons. It's a combination of factors and the retail environment has changed."

With so many memories to share (and wacky Christmas party outfits to wear) there are plans for one mighty farewell party when all the stock is sold and the doors are closed for good.

To say goodbye and grab a bargain head down to the store at Park Beach HomeBase Shop 19, 20/252. Monday to Friday trading hours are 9am to 5.30pm; Saturday 9am to 4pm; and Sunday from 10am to 3pm.

 

END OF AN ERA: Coffs Harbour Freedom Furniture at Park Beach Plaza.
END OF AN ERA: Coffs Harbour Freedom Furniture at Park Beach Plaza. TREVOR VEALE
coffs harbour freedom furniture park beach plaza retail sector store closure
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    A massive shower in the street

    premium_icon A massive shower in the street

    News Coffs Harbour residents were startled to see the rare sight of a burst water main sending water shooting high into the sky.

    • 20th Jun 2019 2:30 PM
    'Lock up and be wary': Man gutted after senseless vandalism

    premium_icon 'Lock up and be wary': Man gutted after senseless vandalism

    News Coffs man is warning locals to lock up as vehicle thefts rise.

    New fishing platforms and jetty rebuild slated

    premium_icon New fishing platforms and jetty rebuild slated

    News Work on jetty set to begin with $420,000 of funding.

    METEORIC RISE: Former Comet nearing his international debut

    premium_icon METEORIC RISE: Former Comet nearing his international debut

    News BRANDON Costin has come a long way in ten months.