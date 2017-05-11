Exciting times ahead for Woopi tourism

Emily Portsmouth, and Sam Newman are excited for the opening of the backpackers.

OPENING the doors to a new opportunity in town, Woopi Backpackers is ready for business and the public is invited to come along and check it out.

Born and bred in Woolgoolga, twins Rebecca and Sam Newman came up with the idea of a backpackers around 18 months ago and are excited to open the doors to the public today.

"We thought it would be a good idea with the growing blueberry and tourism trade going through Woopi,” Sam Newman said.

Come down and check out Woopi's latest business. Trevor Veale

"When we found the location it was the icing on the cake and everything fell together.

"We have had endless support from the community right from when we first started.”

With a maximum capacity of 57 people, the backpackers has unique styled rooms available including pod-style beds.

Sam said they were excited to bring this to Woolgoolga and help other businesses in the area.

Head on down to Woopi Backpackers after 3pm today for a tour and to celebrate the opening with snacks and champagne.