Exciting times ahead for Artis

After eight years of playing on the European Tour, Australian golfer Rebecca Artis will take on the LPGA tour in 2018.
EVEN though she's only 29 years of age, Rebecca Artis can be considered a veteran of professional golf.

For the past eight years Artis has been plying her trade on the Ladies European Tour but this year she has an exciting new challenge ahead of her.

After finishing fourth at the LPGA's Q-School qualifying school in Florida in Florida, the girl from Coonabarabran who now lives on the Gold Coast will be one of eight Australians on the LPGA Tour in 2018.

One of her first points of call this year though will be Bonville Golf Resort to play in the new Australian Ladies Classic tournament.

While Artis will bring the experience gained from wins in the Ladies Scottish Open and the Helsinborg Open, Bonville will be sure to throw out some challenges to the hopeful as she allows for not only some very well thought out pin positions, but a course that plays 5713 metres and some interesting uphill and side hill lies.

With her husband Geoff carrying the bag, as he's done for the majority of his wife's professional career, Artis will be chasing a share of the $350,000 purse on offer for the new tournament.

Artis will tee-off in the Australian Ladies Classic Bonville alongside a host of very worthy competitors within a field of more than 100 competitors.

The tournament is sure to see some creative and attacking golf played out.

The 72 hole Australian Ladies Classic Bonville tees off on February 22 and will be broadcast to 65 countries throughout the world.

Spectators will be treated to some of the best professional golf ever played on the Coffs Coast.

Tickets for the tournament are available through Eventbrite or you can simply go to www.ausladiesclassic.com. au and follow the links.

