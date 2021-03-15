Exciting new digital future for Coffs Coast Advocate

For almost 115 years, the Coffs Coast Advocate has covered this region with passion and pride because we're locals and we live here.

Our staff work tirelessly to report on news that matters to our valued readers because we know it is important in the lives of residents.

In our long history, the means of delivering the news has continually evolved from the black and white printed paper to a digital website with video, photo galleries and interactives.

In the coming days, that delivery method will evolve again as the Coffs Coast Advocate finds a new home with its own stand-alone section of The Daily Telegraph.

The change will deliver a faster website, quicker coverage of breaking news across New South Wales, Australia and beyond, as well as quick access to Rewards, SuperCoach, and other great features of a statewide website.

From the mountains to the sea we’ve got the Coffs Coast covered. This is the view of the Orara East State Forest. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

Instead of needing to access two websites you are paying for, everything is in one place.

What won't change is our passion for local news.

Make no mistake, our commitment remains to the readers of the Coffs Coast We work for you, and that won't change.

We will continue to live locally, and our local website section (which can still be found at coffscoastadvocatec.com.au will be run locally. We have the same number of journalists.

YOUR TEAM COVERING LOCAL NEWS

Janine Watson is the editor of the Coffs Coast Advocate. She is an award-winning journalist with over 25 years experience working across regional NSW. She graduated from Canberra University with a Bachelor of Communications Degree (Journalism major) in 1993 and Masters in App Sc from Western Sydney University in 2003.

Coffs Coast Advocate editor Janine Watson.

Jasmine Minhas is a news reporter who focuses on court, crime and development. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Communication (Journalism major) from the University of Technology, Sydney. After graduating she landed a job in her hometown, joining the Advocate in 2016.

Tim Jarrett has a keen interest in council, community development and public policy. He has a Bachelor of Arts in history, politics and philosophy from Western Sydney University and began reporting at The Daily Examiner in 2019 after a career in aged care and cameleering.

Coffs Coast Advocate journalist Tim Jarrett.

Our staff will ensure you remain across important breaking news, including from police and our courts, the local council, as well as keeping you up to date on local business and development news right across the Coffs Coast.

Some of the favourite features of our website, including the digital edition, which provides readers with a newspaper-like experience of the day's news, will continue to be available.

As a Daily Telegraph subscriber, you will also be able to access the full digital edition of The Daily Telegraph each day.

Coffs Coast Advocate journalist Jasmine Minhas.

Our local app will be discontinued but you will also be able to download a much better Daily Telegraph app and, in coming weeks, customise it to showcase local stories. We will have more on how to do that - and other key things - after we launch.

A MUCH FASTER SITE WITH MORE ON OFFER

One of the key benefits of the new website is that it will be much faster. Stories will load faster, there will be a cleaner layout with less getting in the way of your reading experience.

We will also have much better national and state sports coverage, more columnists, more expert money and business advice, and great lifestyle and entertainment content from across the News network.

From the mountains to the sea we’ve got the Coffs Coast covered. Aerial View of Park beach and Coffs Harbour Marina

And if you're into crosswords and puzzles, that line-up will also get a welcome boost.

We know in the past year we have all been through some massive changes, and change is never easy.

But we ask you to continue to support local journalism that matters.

As locals, our focus will remain local. Local news may have a new home but we're not going anywhere.

