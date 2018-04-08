Exciting finish to big Coffs Ocean Swims race

Nick Bulloch leaves the water first in the race to the finish line of the Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims' 2km event.

IT was a tight three-way race to the finish line in the 2km event of the Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims.

Nick Bulloch from Emerald Beach, Luke Mallia from Toormina and Yamba's Lindsey Wall were all in the running to win the blue riband event of the morning but it was Bulloch who was able to improve on his second place finish 12 months ago who took the win.

The three went hammer and tong which was evident as the trio crossed the finished line.

When asked how much energy he had left for the final run to the line the 15 year-old Bulloch was honest.

"Not much,” Bulloch said.

Wall who was second out of the water but overtaken by Mallia in the beach sprint was more matter of fact about how low his batteries were running after the swim.

"Clearly I had nothing,” he said.

"I wasn't prepared for a sprint up the beach.”

Mallia collapsed just moments after crossing the line having given his absolute all.

"My plan was just to go out fast I guess and try and hold on to these guys but that didn't happen,” she said.

"I didn't see any other red caps (which all female competitors wore) so I was fairly certain that it was going to plan.”

Hoare who's from Brisbane but Coffs Harbour originally and stays at her Mum's house when she drives down for the swim, said the conditions in the Jetty harbour this morning were perfect for a swim in the pool but perhaps not an ocean swim.

"It was flat as all the way. it would've been nice to have a bit of chop just to mix it up a bit,” she said.

"When it's flat conditions it's just pure swimming.”

"The actual conditions were tougher last year however today was equally as hard because you go as fast as you can the whole way whereas with the chop you kind of ride the chop a little bit,” he said.

Bulloch said the second half of the race while he was being pushed by Mallia and Wall was hard work.

"The first half I led out a bit and that kind of killed me,” he said.

"I tried to put on a few surges and just test the guys out and see if I could get a break but couldn't.”

Now into its 21st year, this year's Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims proved a success again with almost 600 swimmers entered across the various events, 327 of them in the 2km swim.