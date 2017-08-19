20°
Exciting backs feel need for speed in do-or-die derby

Brad Greenshields
| 19th Aug 2017 4:30 AM
YOUNG GUNS: The skills of the many quick and talented young players in both the Coffs Snappers and SCU Marlins teams should provide the highlight of today's MNC Rugby final at Jung Quarries Rugby Park today.
YOUNG GUNS: The skills of the many quick and talented young players in both the Coffs Snappers and SCU Marlins teams should provide the highlight of today's MNC Rugby final at Jung Quarries Rugby Park today.

THE boys up front provide the grunt work but once the ball gets out the back in this afternoon's preliminary final, prepare to be amazed.

The Coffs Snappers and SCU Marlins boast backlines the envy of any in country rugby. Extremely young, extremely fast and very, very talented.

Marlins coach Dwayne Vignes believes on any day his backline has the ability to be superior to anybody else's, but against the Snappers that advantage is diminished.

"We are dangerous. We've got some pretty talented young kids there but obviously they (the Snappers) have as well," Vignes said.

It's that enthusiasm of youth Vignes is counting on to help steer the Marlins toward victory.

"We've got a few injuries from last week but the players that we've got coming in are going to do just as good a job," he said.

Coffs Snappers enter today's contest as hot favourites but the early part of this week was spent recovering the mind more than the body after the disappointment of missing out on a home grand final despite being on top of the table for most of the season.

The positive for the Snappers last week was they did score 30 points.

The young halves combination of Lloyd Simms-Chambers and Zac Cross can create tries for a backline that boasts Brannon Murray, Matthew Spence and Stuart McVicar.

Vignes is a stalwart of the rugby scene in Coffs Harbour and from his lengthy experience he believes it doesn't matter which side of the fence you're on this afternoon, a local derby like this bodes well for the health of the game.

"It's good for the game, it's good for the area and it's got to be for the players, in particular the younger ones, to experience it," he said.

"I don't think it's happened for quite a while, certainly not a preliminary final, and I'm sure there'll be some emotion out there.

"Is it a pity it's not a grand final?

"Yeah it is but you've got to give credit to Hastings Valley for the way they played last week and they'll be waiting for one of us."

MNC RUGBY
Preliminary Final - Today at Jung Quarries Rugby Park
First grade - 3pm: Coffs Snappers v SCU Marlins
Reserve grade - 1.30pm: Coffs Snappers v Grafton
Under-18s - Noon: SCU Marlins v Port/Kempsey
Under-16s - 10.45am: Coffs Snappers v Hastings Valley
Under-14s - 9.35am: Port Pirates v Kempsey
Womens - 9am: Wauchope v Hastings Valley

