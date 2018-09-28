Excitement overload as buskers hit

WHERE can you find comedians, levitation masters, clowns, fire dancers and spacemen all in one place? The Coffs Coast, next week.

The 2018 Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival kicks off on Tuesday and brings with it the most weird and wonderful acts from across the globe.

Over a jam-packed six-day event, locals and visitors have the opportunity to see world-class performances at locations across Coffs Harbour, Toormina and Moonee.

Highlights include:

Adults Only:

Featuring the hilariously inappropriate Lindsay Webb as MC, adult only events at The Pier Hotel will run over three nights starting Tuesday.

Kiki, Clown Loto, Humphrey James and Dan Willis will join Lindsay to provide audiences with performances that won't be seen on the street.

From 8pm each evening, there is no cover charge although the busker's hat will be passed around.

Twilight Markets:

Buskers will help kick off the first Twilight Market at Park Beach of the season with a bang. Popeyed & Son, Clown Loto and The Flying Dutchmen will showcase their crazy skills to entertain crowds as they enjoy their delicious cuisine by the creek.

Kids Day:

Think hilarious clown acts, jumping castles and stunt motorbike riders.

Held at the Coffs Harbour Showgrounds on Wednesday, this event is designed for the young and young at heart.

International buskers include The Flying Dutchmen, Sports Suzie, Clown Loto, Epic Darren and The Morphs.

There will be food and drink stalls available but families can also bring a packed lunch; the event will be held rain, hail or shine.

Gates open at 9.30am. Tickets are $10 presale or $12 at the gate.

Harbourside Markets:

Grab your weekly fruit and vege and enjoy some family-friendly busking performances while you're at it.

For full program see page 19.