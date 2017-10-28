Excitement mounts for Jetty4shores completion

From the mayor's desk with Denise Knight

THE wait is almost over and we are all terribly excited to be celebrating our beautiful new Jetty4Shores next Saturday, November 4.

I will be hosting a community celebration to recognise the hard work that has gone into creating this magnificent new space for the community. In only six short months the Jetty4Shores has been transformed into a key destination within our City.

This would not have been possible without the support of the Australian Government our stakeholders, volunteers and the many contractors who have worked tirelessly to deliver this project.

We now have a great space to enjoy the coming summer months, fantastic community events and is a great place to just meet up with friends and family, take a stroll, or have a swim.

One of the exciting features of the new area is that it is now fully accessible to all members of our community. The new wide paths and ramp lead right onto the beach allowing access to wheelchairs, and the extended toilet block also has accessible facilities including a hoist, shower and amenities.

I'd also like to congratulate the local artists and high school students who have contributed to the design elements of our new Jetty4Shores, telling the stories of Aboriginal history, the coastal environment and maritime history through interpretive signage, walkways, sculptures and artwork.

So head along and enjoy the festivities next Saturday including live music by Luna Grand, face painting and entertainment for the kids along with food stalls and other activities.

Masters of AFL come to Coffs

Coffs Harbour has been chosen as the destination to host the 2018 AFL Masters National Carnival. This is another great win for our City and recognition that we have some of the best sporting facilities in the Country.

Museum Donation

The Coffs Harbour Regional Museum has been very fortunate to receive a number of donations from one of our areas pioneering families - the Hoschkes.

Among the donations was a magnificent illuminated address received by Mr Amandus Hoschke in 1909. It is a truly remarkable piece of piece of work.

I'd like to thanks the Hoschke family for their generous donation and encourage you all to head to the Museum to learn about the rich history of our area and see these wonderful pieces.