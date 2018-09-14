Excitement hots up for Curryfest

The Bhangra dance-off is always a highlight of the Woolgoolga Curryfest on September 29.

EXCITEMENT is building as one of the hottest events on the Coffs Coast draws closer.

With new workshops and star chefs as major drawcards, the Woolgoolga Curryfest on September 29 is sure to attract large crowds for its 13th year of celebrating food, culture, dance and music.

Celebrity chefs are not unusual at the festival and this year is no different with four contestants from both My Kitchen Rules and Masterchef ready to share their cooking knowledge.

MKR mother/daughter duo Valerie and Courtney Ferdinands, 2017 Masterchef contestent Rahula Silva and honorary Woolgoolga local Nidhi Mahajan are the names you can look forward to hearing.

"It's says a lot about Curry-fest that we have so many celebrity cooks eager to come and share their knowledge,” event manager Carl Mower said.

It's not just the celebrity cooks you can look forward to at this years event.

For the first time, festival participants will be able to learn cultural Bhangra dancing through lessons run by the three dance teams from Sydney, Queensland and the ACT.

If you're looking for your five minutes of fame, don't miss the lessons as participants will have an opportunity to jump on stage with the performers.

Mr Mower said "the State of Origin” Bhangra dance-off had always been a highlight.

"So it's exciting we have now added another state and the fact people can take classes, it's going to be great,” he said.

"The Bhangra dance-off is just one part of a jam-packed day of entertainment.

"There will be live bands, local dance performances and wandering acts throughout the festival all day.”

For more information, visit www.curryfest.com.au.