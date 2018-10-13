Boxer guilty of samurai sword attack

A former box has been found guilty of attempted murder in a samurai sword attack on a police officer. Picture: Supplied/WA court

FORMER boxer Milos Radovic has been found guilty of attempted murder over a samurai sword attack on a police officer in Rockingham, Western Australia.

According to Perth Now, Radovic, 46, was charged with intent to maim after he allegedly struck a police officer on the head with a samurai sword, delivering a blow that cut to the bone and fractured the man's skull last month.

But Radovic, who twice fought Perth boxer Danny Green, claimed he accidentally sliced Senior Constable Andrew Swift's head.

Ex-boxer Milos Radovic has been found guilty of attempted murder after attacking a police officer with a samurai sword. Picture: Facebook

Radovic said he waved the 1.2 metre sword in a kind of "tai chi" flow motion but a muscle spasm brought on by the taser caused him to fall forward, bringing the razor-sharp blade onto Sen. Const. Swift's head.

But in court testimony Const. Swift says Radovic brought the sword onto his head in a deliberate "chopping" motion. He said he felt severe pain and then everything went black.

Radovic denied the charge and claimed his muscle spasm was caused by police tasering and that he lost control of the sword.

Const. Swift said he tasered Radovic in the ribs and neck after the sword strike and managed to overpower him even though he was bleeding heavily.

Sen. Const. Andrew Swift restrains former boxer Milos Radovic after he struck him in the head with a samurai sword. Picture: Supplied

With the help of his partner, Const. Swift manouevered Radovic into the back of a police van where he was recorded shouting, "Fear me, fear my power, fear my people".

The incident had occurred in July 2017, outside the house of Radovic's former wife, where she lived with their daughter and two teenage boys.

The former wife had obtained a violence restraining order against Radovic to prevent him from contacting her or their teenage children. Radovic had approached the court the day prior to challenge the order.

Radovic claimed he had gone to his wife's neighbourhood because he had heard rumours his son was being used as a drug courier. He claimed to have armed himself with a sword for protection. he also had a knife tucked into his boot.

A samurai sword attack on an Australian cop left him with a gaping wound to his head. The attacker, a former boxer, has been found guilty of attempted murder. Picture: Supplied

But one of Radovic's teenage sons testified that he heard his father swearing and shouting, "I will f***ing kill yous (sic) all" outside the unit on the day of the attack.

Following five days of evidence and hours of deliberations, a Supreme Court jury rejected Radovic's story and convicted him of attempted murder.

Prosecutor Justin Whalley told the jurors while Radovic's motive for the attack on Const. Swift was unclear, he said the father-of-four was in a rage and "was going to kill someone, anyone".

The samurai sword used in the attack on a police officer. Picture: WA court

In a video shown to jurors, Radovic appeared weeks before the attack practising with the samurai sword.

Mr Whalley argued that the video proved Radovic knew how to use the sword as an effective weapon.

Defence lawyer Helen Prince said Radovic was not angry at the police but at members of his wife's family. But after being tasered by police, "he was not in any position to control his body actions, let alone the sword," Ms Prince said.

She argued that Radovic did not intend to deliver a fatal blow, and if the blow had been inflicted deliberately from above, Const. Swift would have been felled, permanently.

"He's a boxer who has boxed Danny Green," Ms Prince said of Radovic. "Sen. Const. Swift would not have been left standing."

One of the matches in which Radovic fought Green was in 1992. Of that fight, Green wrote in his book Closed Fists, Open Heart that Radovic looked like "a shark that had tasted blood".