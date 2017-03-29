Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie to bring heavy rain to Coffs

This is a visible image of Tropical Cyclone Debbie along the Queensland coast as seen from the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua Satellite. The image was taken on March 27 at 0350 UTC.

HEAVY rainfall has been forecast for Coffs Harbour tomorrow following the wake of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast read Coffs Harbour is likely to have between 50-100mm fall on Thursday.

The BOM issued a severe weather warning for the NSW north-east coast.

HEAVY RAIN: Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie is forecast to deliver heavy rain to Coffs Harbour tomorrow. Bureau of Meteorology

The bureau stated a low pressure system from central-east Queensland and a high pressure system over the Tasman Sea will drag a humid tropical air mass over NSW.

Heavy rainfall for the north-east of the state is likely to fall over Thursday and Friday as a cold front approaches from the south-west and mixes with the humid air mass.

The BOM stated the heavy rain may lead to flash flooding and put the Bellinger Valley under flood watch.

As well as Coffs Harbour, locations which may be affected by heavy rain include Lismore, Grafton, Tenterfield, Yamba, Glen Innes and Inverell.

The bureau also warned of likely damaging winds averaging 65kmh, with gusts in excess of 90kmh for Sydney, Gosford, Newcastle, Taree, Port Macquarie and Kempsey.